How To Get Out Of Your Parents' Basement

The U.S. Department of Labor has launched a "Make America Skilled Again" campaign to inform young people that skilled trades with robust salaries will rebuild the nation.

DoL data shows the average salary after completing a trade program is over $80,000, compared with $69,000 for college graduates. Many of these kids hold pointless woke degrees and carry insurmountable student debt. Increasingly, these universities are sliding into a dark pit of irrelevance ahead of the 2030s.

"Trade school enrollment is SURGING!" the DoL posted on X earlier this week, a sign that young Americans are waking up to the reality that, for the most part, college is a scam .

The One Big, Beautiful Bill's Pell Grant expansion will "allow trade-school students to receive the same financial aid as traditional college students" — enabling more Americans to pursue the trades

Instead of the promised prosperity, college graduates are saddled with crushing student loans, scraping by on barely livable wages, juggling multiple jobs, and moving back into their parents' basements.

Earlier this month, Nathan Halberstadt of New Founding posted on X one of the most shocking charts we've seen in a while, showing the estimated percentage of 30-year-olds in the U.S. who are both married and homeowners, spanning from 1950 to a projected 2025, has completely collapsed.

Recall that two core bedrocks of the middle class include homeownership and family formation. These two pillars provide economic stability, social cohesion, and long-term investment that sustain a prosperous and resilient society.

The takeaway is that the DoL's new informational campaign encourages young people to consider a trade over college, one that offers a pathway toward the American Dream that is more attainable.

