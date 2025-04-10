HSBC And Former Citi Heavyweights Breakdown Tariffs' Impact On Global Economy

A ceasefire has been called in Trump’s trade war… well in every country except China where he materially escalated. Was this 4D chess or Trump caving to the Bond Vigilantes? And more importantly, what’s next…

The Tariff War so far…

The Opening Salvo

Trump invokes IEEPA on Feb 1, 2025, imposing:

25% tariffs on all imports from Mexico and Canada (except 10% on Canadian energy).

Additional 10% on Chinese goods, on top of existing tariffs.



Justified as response to “extraordinary threats” like immigration and fentanyl.



Trump warns of further hikes if there's retaliation.

Retaliation and Escalation

Canada fires back: 25% tariffs on $107B in U.S. goods—hits bourbon, appliances, and GOP swing states.



Mexico vows to retaliate—calls Trump’s move “economic aggression.”



China targets the U.S. heartland—15% tariffs on soybeans, pork, beef, and chicken.

Broadening the Battlefield

On Feb 10, Trump drops the hammer again:

25% global tariffs on steel and aluminum—no exemptions.



EU irate.

China’s Counterpunch

China escalates:

New tariffs on U.S. agriculture.

Launches trade investigations into American exports.



Trade diplomacy frozen.

The Nuclear Option: Liberation Day

April 2, 2025: Trump dubs it Liberation Day.

Broad 10% tariff on 100+ countries.

China gets hit with 34%, Japan 24%, Korea 25%.



Existing tariffs stay in place—effective rates skyrocket.

Market Turmoil and Temporary Reprieve

Markets crash: S&P and Nasdaq tank.



Trump blinks—90-day tariff pause excluding China.

China tariffs climb to 125%.



Markets bounce hard: S&P +9.5%, Nasdaq +12%. Panic buying ensues.