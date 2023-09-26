A Huge Backlash Against Globalism, Climate Change Alarmism And Immigration Madness Has Started

By Mish Shedlock of MishTalk

I am pleased to report a global backlash against woke madness, climate change silliness, and immigration polices is underway in the US, Europe, and Australia.

The New Moral Order Is Crumbling

Globalism, climate-change alarmism, and cultural self-annihilation have all come under serious challenge. It’s a welcome start to a Well-Deserved Thrashing of the New World Order.

In Lampedusa, the Italian island midway between Europe and Africa, and at Eagle Pass, Texas, and elsewhere along the visible and increasingly invisible frontiers that separate the global North from the South, the idea of permissive migration in an economically unequal world is being tested to destruction. Lampedusa was inundated last week with another surge of migrants from Africa, larger than the population of the island itself. In Texas, the influx across the border with Mexico became a torrent. The demographic tsunami from the global South as the North’s population shrinks is in its early stages, and most people can see clearly what happens when leaders insist on a moral code that suggests our obligations to indigent foreigners are as great as those to our own citizens. It won’t survive the political backlash now under way in both Europe and America, as even U.S. Democrats and Brussels Eurocrats are slowly starting to grasp. The second pillar, the moral imperative of self-abasing action to combat climate change, is falling too—most interestingly again in Europe and the U.K., where it has long been the official religion of the secularist priesthood. There is an air of surrealism around the climate-change debate in Britain and in much of Europe. The U.K. has dramatically reduced carbon emissions over the past 30 years, thanks in significant part to technological innovation. Its emissions per capita are now down to where they were in the mid-19th century. The British government could mandate tomorrow the elimination of all carbon emissions and a return to agrarian subsistence, and, given the massive and rapidly rising levels of emissions from China, India and elsewhere, it wouldn’t make the slightest difference to the climate. The third pillar—cultural self-annihilation—is also wobbling. The most interesting evidence of this is an electoral debate under way in Australia. The left-wing government there, eager to impress the world with its moral bona fides, has called for a reform to the constitution designed to redress the grievances of the Aboriginal population. Called the Voice to Parliament, the measures would create a constitutional body that Parliament would be required to consult on all legislative and other matters relating to indigenous peoples. The referendum that was expected to approve this change takes place next month, but the campaign has run into fierce opposition. The most recent polls suggest Australians will reject the move by a large majority. It seems they—like many of us in the rest of the West—have had enough of leaders’ insistence on dividing us by race and other attributes rather than uniting us around our common national identity.

New York Mayor Eric Adams Says Migrant Crisis “Will Destroy New York City”

Adams wants Biden to do something. That something is the same as always. NYC wants a bailout of policies it put in place.

The City has a right-to-shelter mandate, which requires the city to provide a bed to anyone who asks for one.

Adams now says the city will ask judge to suspend right-to-shelter rules for migrants. There either is a right or there isn’t. Since the city was stupid enough to agree to the right, I suggest the city end that right instead of asking a judge for temporary help and Biden for more money.

The Gothamist notes “More than 110,000 migrants have come to the city over the last year, and around 60,000 are currently living in the city’s shelter system at a cost of billions of dollars annually, according to city officials.”

Check out this Irony

Adams has demanded more help from the state and federal governments, and has especially pressured the White House to expedite work permits for migrants so that they may eventually be able to leave the shelter system. On Wednesday night, the Biden administration announced the U.S. would extend temporary protected status to some Venezuelans, allowing them to remain in the country legally and apply for work permits. Adams thanked the president for his actions, which he estimated would help roughly 9,500 adult migrants who are currently in the city’s care.

Adams praises the president for “temporary” protected status to Venezuelans that will protect 9,500 in NYC while asking a judge to suspend rights to shelter.

Adams has lost his marbles.

Suing. Heckling. Cursing. N.Y.C. Protests Against Migrants Escalate

The New York Times reports Suing. Heckling. Cursing. N.Y.C. Protests Against Migrants Escalate

In August, after weeks of protests over the school being used as a shelter, Staten Island officials went to court to block the city’s plans, and secured a brief victory when a judge issued a temporary restraining order that prevented city officials from placing migrants at the St. John Villa Academy shelter, as reported by the Staten Island Advance. But the city won its emergency appeal and the judge’s ruling was overturned. So residents turned to other measures — heckling migrants who came looking for shelter and protesting loudly. Then the speaker appeared. Blasting a rotation of messages in five different languages,

The Children Win In North Carolina

I am pleased to report that The Children Win In North Carolina

North Carolina on Friday became the tenth state to approve universal school choice. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper says he won’t veto the bill passed by the Legislature, no doubt because Republicans have enough votes to override. The fight illustrated both the importance of Republican unity and the vulnerabilities of Democrats who take orders from the teachers union and ignore parents. In May, when legislators signaled their intentions, Gov. Cooper released a video declaring a “state of emergency.” “It’s clear,” he said, “that the Republican legislature is aiming to choke the life out of public education.” The emergency stunt did nothing but make the Governor look weak. It also highlighted his double standard. Mr. Cooper was happy to choose private school for one of his daughters. But when the legislators were ready to give North Carolinians the same choice, suddenly it was an attack on public schools.

Backlash in Chicago

In Chicago, the president of the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) is facing backlash for choosing to send her child to a private school despite previously opposing school choice efforts.

A Step in the Right Direction: UK Prime Minister Trashes Climate Change Goals

On September 21, I cheered a A Step in the Right Direction: UK Prime Minister Trashes Climate Change Goals

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced he will push back a ban on selling new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035, slow down plans to phase out gas boilers, and reject calls to regulate efficiency for homeowners.

Perhaps this is an election ploy. Regardless, it’s the right move. If the whole world switched to EVs it would not make a damn bit of difference for the climate in the long term.

In the short term, it’s inflationary madness because neither the infrastructure or supply chains are in place for a radical push.

EVs don’t do a damn thing for the environment. See Biden’s Solar Push Is Destroying the Desert and Releasing Stored Carbon

And to top it off, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has concluded Biden’s mileage standards have “Net benefits for passenger cars remain negative across alternatives” vs doing nothing at all.

See The Shocking Truth About Biden’s Proposed Energy Fuel Standards

Those are the right reasons to kill this insane push. And it’s safe to add inflation to the mix, not that additional reasons are needed.

Increasing Backlash Everywhere

There’s increasing backlash everywhere. It out to be a wakeup call for Progressives but I guarantee you they will sleep right through it.

The beneficiary is obvious, Republicans, especially Trump.