So Much Winning: Hyundai Latest Company In A Long Line To Announce Billion Dollar Investments In U.S.

Hyundai Motor Co. plans to invest $20 billion in the U.S., a move President Trump will highlight during a White House event with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, according to Bloomberg.

A portion of the investment will fund a new steel mill in Louisiana, expected to employ 1,500 workers and supply Hyundai and Kia's American EV production. The announcement comes amid growing trade tensions, with Trump set to roll out reciprocal tariffs on April 2 targeting countries he deems unfair to U.S. trade interests.

Hyundai’s decision mirrors a broader trend of foreign companies increasing U.S. production to avoid Trump’s escalating tariff threats.

The Bloomberg article notes that the president has already imposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum and has hinted at new levies on sectors like autos, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. South Korea, labeled a trade abuser by Trump, may be among the nations targeted, though officials have yet to release a final list.

Trump’s aggressive tariff agenda has injected uncertainty into global markets and rattled domestic industries, particularly autos and steel. While domestic steelmakers may see short-term gains, analysts warn that high borrowing costs, inflation, and weakening demand could dampen the benefits.

Meanwhile, Trump has offered temporary relief to automakers on tariffs from Mexico and Canada, underlining his broader goal to localize supply chains and reduce reliance on foreign imports.

Recall, in recent days, the Trump team is racking up victories related to bringing investment back to the United States. Among them, Rolls-Royce also announced it was going to be ramping up production in the U.S., Yahoo Finance/The Telegraph reported.

The company, which employs 6,000 people across 11 American sites, is expediting a review that could lead to hiring more U.S. workers and expanding North American operations to avoid the brunt of rising protectionism. Insiders say the firm is "tipping the balance" toward the U.S., aligning—perhaps reluctantly—with Trump’s push to revive American manufacturing through aggressive trade policies.

Meanwhile, the UAE has pledged to invest $1.4 trillion in the U.S. over the next decade, following a meeting between President Trump and an Emirati official, Forbes reported.

The deal, which includes funding for AI, semiconductors, and U.S. manufacturing, marks a major expansion of existing ties and follows Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani’s earlier $20 billion commitment to U.S. data centers.