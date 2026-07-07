"I-Beams Bending Like Cigarettes": Former Pfizer HQ Tower In Midtown At Risk Of Collapse

Dramatic video from inside the former Pfizer headquarters tower in Midtown Manhattan shows large I-beams buckling, and officials are warning of a possible collapse.

The 33-story high-rise at 235 East 42nd Street is undergoing a major office-to-residential conversion, one of the largest projects of its kind in the New York City metro area.

WATCH: New York City's biggest office-to-residential conversion just hit an unexpected obstacle.

Buckling columns and falling bricks forced an evacuation at the former Pfizer headquarters. pic.twitter.com/anXDOmBSfw — The Real Deal (@trdny) July 7, 2026

Local media outlet Pix 11 cited the FDNY, which said floors 21 through 26 have caved in, and major cracks and sagging floors were seen throughout the tower.

Video shows two columns buckled inside a Midtown building under construction. Dozens were evacuated and multiple streets were closed at the height of rush hour. See the full story : https://t.co/lgH632z6TN pic.twitter.com/7eYIZtJNPI — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 7, 2026

A union member working on the site told local media that workers allegedly failed to add sufficient steel support columns to handle the additional load from a new structure being built atop the original building.

"What happened here is that this building was renovated. They were going to add another 16 stories to it. But at that point you need to add more steel. And obviously they did not add the right amount of steel - so the north side of the building is crumbling. The I-beams are bending like cigarettes," the union member said

NOW: "The North Side of that Building is CRUMBLING" -

Construction Worker speaks about the former Pfizer HQ building, which is in danger of COLLAPSE in Manhattan.



Licensing @FreedomNTV desk@freedomnews.tv pic.twitter.com/FNvDJpF5A1 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 7, 2026

The New York Times reported that the building is being converted by Metro Loft into a residential tower with more than 1,600 apartments. Architects have described it as the largest project of its kind in NYC history, and it is scheduled to be completed in 2027.

The former Pfizer tower is part of a larger push to convert underused Midtown office space into residential units as NYC seeks to ease its housing shortage.