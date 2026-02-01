ICE Buys Warehouse Network To Support Ramped Up Deportation Operations

The Trump administration is moving ahead with plans to convert 23 e-commerce warehouses across the country, primarily in the eastern U.S., into a large-scale network of immigration detention centers aimed at expanding capacity to fulfill the mandate the American people gave President Trump to deport more than one million illegal aliens per year and restore national security. This comes after the Biden-Harris globalist regime collapsed borders and allowed a nation-killing invasion of ten million or more third-worlders.

Bloomberg reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement's rapid move to build out a network of warehouses is being fueled by $45 billion from the signature "One Big Beautiful Bill Act." This includes the most recent purchases of a warehouse in Hagerstown, Maryland, and another in Surprise, Arizona, totaling $172 million. A third in El Paso, Texas, will be one of the largest of its kind, with 8,500 beds.

The ICE detention system is only growing larger and larger, with ever-greater numbers of illegals who invaded the nation being deported. The current level of illegals held in detention is at a record of 73,000. To reach a million deportations per year, ICE must have 100,000 detention beds.

Emma Winger, deputy legal director at the American Immigration Council, told the outlet that the Trump administration must expand its deportation infrastructure to meet its goal of 1 million per year.

"To reach these kinds of numbers, they'd need to go out into the communities and find people who've been living their lives and been here a long time," Winger said. "They'd have to dramatically increase their presence in communities across the country."

Unhinged leftist Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen called Trump's deportation operations "one of the most obscene, one of the most inhumane, and one of the most illegal operations being carried out by this Trump administration at the Department of Homeland Security and ICE."

"We do not want an ICE facility here in the state of Maryland," Van Hollen told the outlet.

Why is that Van Hollen? Is it the fear that a future voting bloc of illegals will be deported from the Mid-Atlantic region?

However, what Van Hollen doesn't mention is that mass migration policies supported by his own party fuel smuggling networks run by cartels and aided by dark-money funded NGOs. These smuggling networks put migrants at risk of robbery, extortion, kidnapping, human trafficking, assault, and exploitation along the way. Thousands have died along the way, but rarely do you hear Democrats raising concern about US-bound smuggling networks, only Trump's deportation program is worse than literal 'Nazis'...

ICE expects to hold between 1,500 and 10,000 detainees in each of these 23 warehouses at a time.

The question that should be asked is why Democrats jeopardized national security by allowing the illegal alien invasion. The answer is political, with the goal of creating a new voting bloc and entrenching long-term one-party dominance under Democratic Party kings and queens.