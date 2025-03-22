Iceland's Minister For Children Quits After Admitting Having Baby With 16 Year Old

Iceland’s minister for children has resigned after admitting she had a child over 30 years ago with a 16-year-old boy while she was a 22-year-old church group counselor, according to the New York Post.

Ásthildur Lóa Thórsdóttir, whose name has forced us to remember Word keystrokes we haven't used in years, is now 58 and a member of the center-left People’s Party.

She confirmed the relationship after local outlet RUV received a tip. She revealed the teen father was present during the birth, and later paid child support.

The NY Post article says that the teen father, Eirík Ásmundsson, paid child support for 18 years, though Thórsdóttir allegedly limited his access to the child after marrying, according to reports.

“I understand… what it looks like,” Thórsdóttir said, claiming it’s “very difficult to get the right story across in the news today.”

While Iceland’s age of consent is 15, sex with a minor under 18 is illegal if one is their teacher or mentor.

It’s unclear if authorities are investigating. Thórsdóttir resigned as minister after being summoned by Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir, who called it a “very personal matter.” Thórsdóttir says she’ll stay in parliament because...well, of course she will.

