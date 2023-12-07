Illegal Migrant Encounters Surge To Record As Biden's Border Crisis Worsens 

As corporate progressive media diverts the public's attention with Time Magazine's naming of Taylor Swift as Person of the Year this week, the Biden administration's southern border crisis continues to spiral out of control.

Sources within the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told Fox News that Tuesday was the largest single-day illegal migrant encounter ever on the US-Mexico border. They said over 12,000 migrant encounters were reported, with 10,200 of them between ports of entry.

The Biden administration is manufacturing a border crisis. Its toleration of fentanyl deaths, billions of dollars to cartels, and 24,000 military-aged Chinese nationals crossing the border is insane. More with @FoxNews: pic.twitter.com/0i2NAAm6Wu — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) December 7, 2023

The previous illegal migrant encounters daily record was set back in May with 10,000 - days before the country ended Title 42. Since then, the Biden administration has promised to get tough on the border but has broken promises as illegal migrant inflows are steady into major US metro areas.

As of Wednesday morning, the CBP source said 22,000 migrants were in custody, with several border patrol sectors severely overburdened with the migrant influx.

Videos posted on X show migrants continue to flood the border.

Thousands of single adult men — from Senegal, Guinea, Mauritania, and Egypt, along with countries in the Middle East and Asia — are illegally crossing the southern border every single day.



This is the reality of Biden's border crisis. pic.twitter.com/R4OWaTESCO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 5, 2023

We are on the ground in Lukeville, AZ, which has become the epicenter of the border crisis. The area sees thousands of illegal crossings daily from around globe, & is part of Border Patrol’s Tucson sector, which just saw a record setting 17,500 illegal crossings last week alone. pic.twitter.com/g6Y91FjTip — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 5, 2023

The invasion continues… the Democrats are desperate to get as many illegals into the country before they lose power. pic.twitter.com/NSWW9WyPUC — @amuse (@amuse) December 7, 2023

According to the Federation for American Immigration Reform, since President Biden took office, there have been more than 9 million illegal entries into the US on the southern border.

Meanwhile, Democrat metro areas, like New York City, have been overrun by migrants.

I was sent this video.

Allegedly, it happened last night across the street from the Row Hotel, which is a migrant hotel. pic.twitter.com/GnkzEXDHOX — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) December 7, 2023

In Denver they are removing the illegal migrants from their free hotel rooms and leaving them to the frigid cold streets. They may be bussed to another place like NYC? How about bussed back to Mexico? pic.twitter.com/CchMlCJi0S — Bruce Porter Jr.  (@NetworksManager) November 30, 2023

The Biden administration has chosen open borders and appears unwilling to stem the flow of illegal immigration into the US ahead of the 2024 presidential election cycle. Perhaps this is why (Read: NY Lawmaker Claims "Smoking Gun" In NYC Migrant Voter Fraud Scheme).