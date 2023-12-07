print-icon
print-icon

Illegal Migrant Encounters Surge To Record As Biden's Border Crisis Worsens 

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Dec 07, 2023 - 04:30 PM

As corporate progressive media diverts the public's attention with Time Magazine's naming of Taylor Swift as Person of the Year this week, the Biden administration's southern border crisis continues to spiral out of control. 

Sources within the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told Fox News that Tuesday was the largest single-day illegal migrant encounter ever on the US-Mexico border. They said over 12,000 migrant encounters were reported, with 10,200 of them between ports of entry. 

The previous illegal migrant encounters daily record was set back in May with 10,000 - days before the country ended Title 42. Since then, the Biden administration has promised to get tough on the border but has broken promises as illegal migrant inflows are steady into major US metro areas. 

As of Wednesday morning, the CBP source said 22,000 migrants were in custody, with several border patrol sectors severely overburdened with the migrant influx. 

Videos posted on X show migrants continue to flood the border.

According to the Federation for American Immigration Reform, since President Biden took office, there have been more than 9 million illegal entries into the US on the southern border. 

Meanwhile, Democrat metro areas, like New York City, have been overrun by migrants. 

The Biden administration has chosen open borders and appears unwilling to stem the flow of illegal immigration into the US ahead of the 2024 presidential election cycle. Perhaps this is why (Read: NY Lawmaker Claims "Smoking Gun" In NYC Migrant Voter Fraud Scheme). 

0
Loading...