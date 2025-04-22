IMF Slashes Global GDP Forecasts, Warns Of Trade War Fallout For China, US

The International Monetary Fund slashed its growth forecast for 2025 and 2026, and said the latest escalation in the trade war risks saddling China and the US with losses that would only get worse after this year.

In its latest World Economic Outlook report published this morning, the IMF cut its 2025 global GDP forecast to 2.8%, and trimmed its 2026 GDP view to 3.0%. In January, the IMF predicted the world economy would expand 3.3% both this year and in 2026. The US saw the biggest growth cut, its GDP now expected to grow 1.8% and 1.7%, revised lower by 0.9% and 0.4%, respectively. The EU GDP was also trimmed but far less, to 0.8% and 1.2% in 2025 and 2026, down from 1.0% and 1.4% (expect a full-blown deflationary collapse in the old continent in a few months once China starts dumping all of its trinkets it can no longer sell in the US).

As for China, the IMF now expect GDP to grow by just 4.0% in 2025 and 2026. The forecasts represent cuts of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, from the IMF’s previous predictions published in January, before Donald Trump reclaimed the presidency.

The China downgrades were made under a reference forecast based on information available as of April 4, only taking into account trade measures such as Trump’s initial 34% “reciprocal” tariffs on top of a fentanyl-related 20% tax, as well as China’s retaliation. Since then, Trump hiked new levies to a combined 145% on most Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to hit back with duties of 125% on the US.

In short, the question now is who falls into recession first and waves the trade war White Flag.

If the measures announced on April 5-14 were considered and assumed to be permanent, “the losses in China and the United States would become larger in 2026 and beyond,” the IMF said.

For China, the US tariffs imposed as of April 4 “offset the stronger carryover from 2024” — after a better-than-expected performance in the fourth quarter — and “fiscal expansion in the budget,” the IMF said, although despite repeated jawboning and declarations of imminent fiscal stimulus, Beijing has yet to roll out even one notable program that will boost the country's GDP.

"After enduring a prolonged and unprecedented series of shocks, the global economy appeared to have stabilized, with steady yet underwhelming growth rates. However, the landscape has changed as governments around the world reorder policy priorities and uncertainties have climbed to new highs. Forecasts for global growth have been revised markedly down compared with the January 2025 World Economic Outlook (WEO) Update, reflecting effective tariff rates to levels not seen in a century and a highly unpredictable environment. Global headline inflation is expected to decline at a slightly slower pace than what was expected in January", the IMF wrote in its semiannual report.

Appealing to a continuation of the globalist status quo, the IMF also said that "at this critical juncture, countries should work constructively to promote a stable and predictable trade environment and to facilitate international cooperation, while addressing policy gaps and structural imbalances at home. This will help secure both internal and external economic stability."

Good luck with that.

According to Bloomberg, the outlook now "is rife with uncertainty after Trump’s chaotic decision making resulted in an escalating cycle of retaliation with China" as effective tariff rates between the two countries are far above the 60% level many economists say will decimate bilateral trade. Sure enough, the IMF slashed it global trade volume forecast from 2.4% in 2024 to 1.9% and 2.0% in 2025 and 2026, a haircut of 0.3% and 0.4% respectively.