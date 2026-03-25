Imminent SpaceX IPO Filing Ignites Rally Across Space-Linked Stocks

News that SpaceX may file an initial public offering prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission this week or next sparked a rally across SpaceX-linked names, satellite broadband providers, space transportation firms, and even publicly traded closed-end funds that hold private SpaceX shares.

The Information reports that SpaceX is set to file an IPO prospectus with the SEC this week or next, with plans for shares to begin trading on U.S. exchanges sometime in June.

Wall Street advisers expect the offering to be the largest ever in the U.S., generating $75 billion for the space company leading the world's rocket race and propelling the U.S. to the number one spot. The company's final valuation and deal size would be set closer to the listing, but as of right now, the total market capitalization is north of $1 trillion.

Bankers are expected to pitch the SpaceX IPO to clients around three themes: its rocket-launch business, which has become a revenue driver; its rapidly expanding Starlink satellite internet business; and its prospects as a provider of orbital data centers. Hype around the stock will build as future Moon and Mars missions unfold.

🚨BREAKING: Goldman Sachs projected to lead SpaceX IPO. pic.twitter.com/Hg0y6zRok6 — Polymarket Money (@PolymarketMoney) March 25, 2026

Latest reports:

Morningstar released a note earlier this month forecasting that SpaceX will generate nearly $16 billion in revenue in 2025 and $7.5 billion in EBITDA, driven "almost entirely by explosive subscriber growth" from its Starlink satellite internet unit, which had 10 million active customers as of last month. The company forecasts revenue of $150 billion in 2040, with EBITDA of $95 billion.

In February, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence firm, xAI, was acquired by SpaceX in an all-stock transaction, making the AI chatbot company a wholly owned subsidiary and pushing the rocket company's valuation to $1.25 trillion.

In public markets on Wednesday, wireless spectrum firm EchoStar, which owns a 3% stake in SpaceX, jumped more than 10%. Space transportation company Rocket Lab and AST SpaceMobile both soared more than 11%. Other moves included Globalstar up 20% and Viasat up 4.5%.

Karman Holdings does not appear to have a clearly disclosed direct ownership stake in SpaceX, but shares are 4% higher in the session because it is a space-and-defense supplier.

A newly listed fund, Fundrise Innovation Fund (VCX), which holds private shares in SpaceX and Anthropic PBC, jumped 64% in the session.

Tesla shares were up 2% on the session.

Rocket garden at Starbase.



You can see this from the public highway. https://t.co/hvlSOHkLr0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2026

It seems that the meme stock trading crowd is finding out about the space theme.