Indicted Atlantic City Mayor Wins Democratic Primary By Over 1,000 Votes

It's only fitting that corruption pays off in a town that was bankrolled by the mob...

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small is, to put it gently, in legal hot water. Facing criminal charges related to child abuse and witness tampering, Small is heading toward a July 2025 trial in a courtroom rather than a campaign trail.

And yet, none of that seemed to matter to Democratic primary voters in Atlantic City, according to WPUR.

In what might be the most on-brand moment for Atlantic City politics, Small not only won his primary — he cruised.

The report says that he beat challenger Bob McDevitt by over 1,000 votes (2,683 to 1,580 at last count), Small proved that being under indictment is apparently not a dealbreaker in local elections. If anything, it might just be a résumé booster.

Even more impressive (or bewildering), he dragged his entire slate of council-at-large candidates to victory with him, making it a clean sweep in the primary.

So what’s next for the embattled mayor? A general election date with Republican nominee Naeem Khan on November 4, 2025 — and, oh right, that little thing called a felony trial.

Small and his wife, La’Quetta Small, are both facing serious charges, and he’s also been hit with a separate indictment for allegedly tampering with witnesses. They’re trying to split their cases to delay the trial, which is currently set for July.

It’s not every day that a sitting mayor campaigns while preparing to defend himself in court. But then again, this is Atlantic City — a place where political drama and casino odds have always gone hand in hand.