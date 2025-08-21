Initial Claims Unexpectedly Jump As Continuing Claims Surge To Four-Year Highs On Deep Tri-State Misery

One week after initial claims printed at the same level (224k) where they were at in Nov 2021 (with non-seasonally adjusted claims hovering near record lows), moments ago the BLS reported that claims jumped in the last week, rising by 11k to 235K, the highest since June 20. Curiously the jump in seasonally adjusted claims took place even as unadjusted claims dipped to 2025 lows.

A breakdown of initial claims by state does not show any dramatic outliers: Kentucky saw the biggest increase in initial claims, up almost 2K, while claims in California dropped by 1,948.

Meanwhile, the relentless rise in continuing jobless claims continues, and in the latest week rose to 1.972 million, up from 1942 million, and above the 1.960 million expected; it was also the highest print since the covid crash.

The silver lining (if that's what one would call it) is the continuing jobless claims across the Deep TriState keep rising...

