Interviewer Laughs At Pelosi For Saying Biden Should Be On Mount Rushmore

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Nancy Pelosi has suggested that Joe Biden should be added to Mount Rushmore, despite the fact that she was reportedly the ringleader in a Democratic Party effort to throw him under the bus.

Pelosi made the comments during a CBS interview, where she refused to talk about her role in getting rid of Biden, smirking and answering with cryptic statements such as “I did not call one person.”

It was widely reported that Pelosi told Biden that he could either step down “the easy way” or be removed “the hard way.” Biden is apparently furious with her, as mentioned by interviewer Lesley Stahl in this clip.

“I did not call one person.” Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks with Lesley Stahl about her role in President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race. https://t.co/BtvgDUKdYf pic.twitter.com/cnJ8ywR5sU — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) August 3, 2024

She didn’t need to call anyone.

"I didn't call anyone" is probably the worst excuse she could have come up with. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 4, 2024

As we previously highlighted, the end for Biden came after Pelosi suddenly changed her tune, going from defending him one day to saying that it was time to question his mental acuity the next.

During the CBS interview Pelosi called Biden “Such a consequential president of the United States, a Mount Rushmore kind of president of the United States.”

Stahl seemed awestruck at this preposterous suggestion and laughed at Pelosi.

“Are you really saying that he belongs up there on Mount Rushmore? Lincoln and Joe Biden?” she asked.

“You’ve got Teddy Roosevelt up there!” replied Pelosi. adding “You can add Biden.”

Yeah, no.

I found Nancy Pelosi’s new design for Mount Rushmore and it is even more glorious than I could have ever imagined. pic.twitter.com/rhDs1NGYt8 — Nice Guy Eddie (@pompousgrass) August 5, 2024

Sure... Joe's added to Mount Rushmore as per Crazy Nancy Pelosi! pic.twitter.com/Jnso8utcTQ — ChazBoul (@CvBoul1) August 5, 2024

But Joe Biden belongs on Mount Rushmore 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/bG3AfqhRDC — 🇺🇸Mike🇺🇸 (@FreedomFan88) August 5, 2024

