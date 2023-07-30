print-icon
Investors Go 'All-In' On The Soft Landing Narrative

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Jul 30, 2023 - 04:30 PM

Authored by Jesse Felder via The FelderReport.com,

Investors have now gone “all in” on the soft landing narrative, just like they did in 1989, 2000 and 2007.

Funny how they forget each time that “it’s all about the lags.”

But there’s one group that clearly hasn’t forgotten and that’s the folks in the c-suite.

And there are indications within the markets that suggest their caution could be warranted.

Longer-term, there may be cause for greater economic volatility than the “soft Landing” narrative would suggest.

