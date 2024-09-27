"Invites Are Out": Tesla's October 10 Robotaxi Event Is A Go

Elon Musk's long-awaited and once-delayed Robotaxi event looks set to take place on October 10, with IBD reporting that "invites are out".

"Join us for We, Robot — our official unveiling of the future of autonomy," the invitation reads, according to one obtained by Investors Business Daily.

On Elon Musk's X account this week he wrote: "This will be one for the history books."

"We, Robot. 10.10 Los Angeles," a photo of the event announcement, appended to the post, said.

Tesla confirmed its upcoming robotaxi reveal will happen in Los Angeles but hasn't disclosed the exact venue. Bloomberg suggests the event may be held at Warner Bros. studio in Burbank, though this remains unconfirmed.

On September 10, Tesla invited retail investors to enter a lottery for a chance to attend, with entries closing by September 17. Invitations were sent out Wednesday, with only a few investors selected to join in person.

Investors must RSVP by October 6 to attend the robotaxi reveal, according to the invitation. Tickets are non-transferable, and guests must be 21 or older. Additional details will follow once tickets are confirmed.

The event starts at 7 p.m. on October 10 and will be livestreamed on Tesla’s social media platforms, including X and YouTube, the Investors Business Daily report says.

Originally set for August 8, Tesla’s robotaxi reveal was postponed to October 10 for “important changes.” CEO Elon Musk hinted at additional product announcements during the event.

According to Electrek, the robotaxi is rumored to be “Cybertruck-like” in design, without a steering wheel or pedals, and potentially smaller in size. A prototype was spotted testing at the Warner Bros. lot. Tesla may also showcase its latest Optimus humanoid robots with a focus on autonomous features.

Analysts expect to see the latest version of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) software and possibly a demonstration of a fully autonomous robotaxi on a closed course. Deutsche Bank predicts Tesla may also unveil its new low-cost vehicle planned for next year.