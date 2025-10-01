Iran-Aligned Houthis Sanction US Oil Majors

By Charles Kennedy of OIlPrice.com

Major U.S. oil companies and their top managers were targeted by sanctions by a Yemeni body affiliated with the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, for what they say is violating a Houthi embargo.

The Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC), a Houthi-affiliated body created last year to liaise between the Houthis and commercial shipping operators, sanctioned 13 U.S. oil companies, nine executives, and two assets linked to the U.S.

“The HOCC will employ all available means and instruments to confront any hostile measures taken by any State or group against the Republic of Yemen, in accordance with the applicable laws and relevant regulations,” according to the executive director of the HOCC.

Units of ExxonMobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, Marathon Petroleum, Valero, and Occidental are among the companies designated by the Houthi-aligned entity, as are their top executives including Exxon CEO Darren Woods, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth, and ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance.

“It remains unclear whether these sanctions signal that the Houthis will begin targeting vessels linked to the sanctioned organizations, companies, and individuals — a move that would risk violating the ceasefire agreement with the Trump administration, facilitated by Oman,” Middle East analyst Mohammed Al-Basha posted on LinkedIn.

“Why now? The Houthis say this action is taken under the principle of reciprocity, a response to U.S. sanctions — despite Oman’s May 6, 2025 announcement of a de-escalation and ceasefire between the U.S. and them,” Al-Basha wrote.

The Houthi sanctions come as the Middle East is again the focus of geopolitical events this week, with the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza, the 20-point peace plan for Gaza unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump and accepted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the snapback of the United Nations sanctions on Iran.

Moreover, the Houthis on Wednesday claimed responsibility for an attack on a Netherlands-flagged cargo ship earlier this week. The Monday attack on the Minervagracht left the vessel ablaze and adrift in the Gulf of Aden.