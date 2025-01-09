Islamic Terror Group Banned In Most Arab Nations And Vowing To 'Defeat' US To Hold Annual Meeting In Canada

So much for becoming our 51st state...

A designated terror group, Hizb ut-Tahrir, plans to host its annual Islamic supremacy conference in Mississauga, Ontario, on January 18, according to the Post Millennial. The event, focused on "eliminating obstacles delaying the return" of a global Islamic caliphate, was first reported by the Western Standard.

On Facebook, the group questioned, "Is America really so powerful that our Ummah can't defeat it?"

The post reads: "There have been superpower states in the past too, like the Romans and the Persians; yet, they were defeated by the Ummah. Their great cities, like Constantinople, are now Muslim cities."

It continues: "What steps do we need to take to become victorious against today's Colononialist superpowers? Learn what it will take for our Ummah to overcome America, Europe, Russia, China and others from the position we're in today. If you want to help create real change in our Ummah, then get this critical knowledge by attending, inshallah."

The controversial Hizb ut-Tahrir, aiming to establish a global Muslim state under Sharia Law, is designated as a terrorist group in numerous countries, including the UK, Germany, India, and Russia.

A Facebook post promoting its upcoming conference featured a video depicting a Muslim conquest. The event's location remains undisclosed, with details provided only to those registered via Eventbrite. The group is banned in most Arab and Central Asian nations, along with Indonesia, Pakistan, and several others.

Is Trudeau out of office yet? Asking for a friend.