Israel Attack Targets Refinery At Iran's Giant South Pars Gas Field

A fire broke out at Kangan Port in Iran’s Bushehr province following an Israeli drone strike targeting on onshore refinery at Phase 14 of the South Pars gas field in the Persian Gulf on Saturday. It was the first attack by Israel specifically targeting Iran's critical energy sector.

“Phase 14 of the South Pars gas field was targeted by a strike from the Zionist regime,” Fars news agency reported.

As a result, “parts of this phase caught fire, and fire trucks are currently working to extinguish the blaze,” the agency said.

النيران تندلع في مصفاة الغاز في بوشهر الآن pic.twitter.com/bRWtPHs2js — محمد مجيد الأحوازي (@MohamadAhwaze) June 14, 2025

The news agency, citing local sources and witnesses, said the attack was carried out using a small drone resembling a UAV.

The fire at the refinery at Phase 14 has halted production from one of its offshore platforms, amounting to 12 million cubic meters per day, Tasnim reported adding that firefighters have prevented the blaze from spreading to other units.

The strike caused a powerful explosion and fire, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, adding that a separate fire also broke out at the Fajr Jam gas refinery, which processes gas from South Pars as well as the Nar and Kangan fields and is one of Iran’s largest refineries.

🛑Tasnim news reports an explosion and fire at Iran’s Fajr Jam Gas Refinery. The facility processes up to 125 million cubic meters of gas per day.



Tasnim news reports an explosion and fire at Iran's Fajr Jam Gas Refinery. The facility processes up to 125 million cubic meters of gas per day.

Iran shares South Pars with Qatar, where it’s known as North Field. It’s the world’s largest gas field and provides roughly two-thirds of Iran’s natural gas.

On Friday, Iranian authorities said the country’s oil refineries and storage tanks were unharmed, with fuel supplies stable nationwide.

South Pars is Iran's half of the world's largest natural gas field. It is located in the very middle of the gulf. The other half is owned by Qatar, which they call the North Dome. South Pars Phase 14 is divided into an offshore (gas field) and an onshore (processing plant) component, which is fed by pipeline. Iran doesn't export natural gas to the extent Qatar does because Iran doesn't yet have any LNG terminals in operation.

Israel launched a series of strikes against Iranian territory, targeting nuclear and missile facilities early Friday, killing senior military figures and scientists. The wave of attacks has continued and resulted in the deaths of at least 78 people with 320 others injured, according to figures earlier announced by Iran's UN envoy. The unofficial death toll, however, could be much higher.