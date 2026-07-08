"It's Some Bullsh*t": Green River, Wyoming Considered License Plate Readers To "Protect Against Terrorist Attacks"

Green River officials are weighing whether to accept a $111,956 federal grant to install automatic license plate readers at key entrances to the city, a proposal that has sparked backlash from some residents over privacy and government surveillance, according to Cowboy State Daily.

The grant, funded through the United States Department of Homeland Security, is intended to help communities prevent and respond to terrorism. Police Chief Shawn Sturlaugson said the cameras would also help officers quickly identify vehicles tied to criminal investigations, Amber Alerts, missing persons cases, or other law enforcement concerns.

He stressed the system is not intended to enforce expired registrations or serve as a broad crime-fighting dragnet, adding that the department is considering a policy to automatically delete data after 30 days.

The report says that not everyone is convinced. Former Wyoming lawmaker Marshall Burt dismissed the proposal outright, calling it "some bullshit" and questioning the city's reliance on anti-terrorism funding. "If we have that big a case of terrorism in Green River, I imagine we would have heard about it by now," he said.

Burt argued the real issue is the long-term expansion of government surveillance. While he acknowledged drivers have little expectation of privacy on public roads, he warned that modern camera systems can compile years of location data, creating opportunities for tracking and profiling that extend far beyond their original purpose. He also said any privacy safeguards adopted today could easily be removed by future city leaders.

Mayor Pete Rust defended the proposal, saying Green River is already one of the nation's safest cities and that license plate readers are simply another tool for police. Although he said he is unaware of any specific terrorism threats, he noted the city's location along an interstate, railroad, river, and near major infrastructure makes it strategically important.

If approved, Green River would join several other Wyoming communities, including Cheyenne, Jackson, Glenrock, and the Wind River Indian Reservation, which already use license plate reader technology.