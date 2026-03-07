James Woods 'Done' With Republican Party Over 'Uniparty Traitors'

Conservative actor and commentator James Woods says he's "done" with the Republican party after 'uniparty traitors' like John Thune (R-SD) refuse to pass the SAVE Act (Voter ID), and blocked an attempt by Nancy Mace (R-SC) to subpoena immigration records for Rep. Ilhan Omar to settle the question of whether she's legally in the US.

"I am done with the Republican party," Woods, 78, psted on X. "Between this and Thune’s refusal to pass the SAVE Act, I’m done with these uniparty traitors."

"I’m changing my party affiliation to Independent. No wonder President Trump is fighting an uphill battle every day," he added.

I am done with the Republican Party.



Between this and Thune’s refusal to pass the SAVE Act, I’m done with these uniparty traitors.



I’m changing my party affiliation to Independent. No wonder President Trump is fighting an uphill battle every day. https://t.co/Qp8zr4y4gA — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 6, 2026

Woods was replying to a video from @WallStreetApes of Mace criticizing fellow Republicans after a proposed motion seeking records related to Omar was killed in the House.

"I tried to subpoena her immigration records, her brother husband's immigration records, and IT WAS REPUBLICANS that killed my motion," said Mace.

WOW 🚨 The Republican Party is protecting Ilhan Omar from accountability



Rep Nancy Mace “I tried to subpoena her immigration records, her brother husband's immigration records, and IT WAS REPUBLICANS that killed my motion”



It’s a Uniparty. One Big Club. pic.twitter.com/duCF3aV1Ki — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 5, 2026

GOP lawmakers have been pushing to obtain Ilhan Omar's immigration records.

"Let’s get to the bottom of everything. I want to know if she’s here legally, If she’s not, then we need to take appropriate action," Rep Tim Burchett (R-TN) told the NY Post in late February, urging the House Intelligence Committee to obtain the records. Mace, meanwhile, tried to have the House Oversight Committee to subpoena Omar's records in early January.

Mace’s subpoena specifically sought immigration records pertaining to Omar, her ex-husband Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi (also known as Ahmed Aden before he became a citizen), her other ex-husband Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, and “any members” of her family. She wanted the subpoena directed at the Department of Homeland Security and the US Citizenship and Immigration Services for “all records related to the immigration and naturalization” of those individuals.



Underpinning her subpoena push is a theory that Elmi was actually her brother and that they tied the knot for immigration reasons. That unproven theory originated in a Somali forum, according to the Minnesota Star-Tribune. -NY Post

And then there's the other issue Woods has...

Thune and the Uniparty Traitors

Despite an overwhelming majority of Americans wanting Voter ID, Thune and other Republicans have sided with Democrats in blocking the #1 measure towards restoring faith in US elections.

An October Gallup poll showed that roughly 80-84% of voters - including strong majorities of Democrats, independents, and Republicans - support requiring photo identification to cast a ballot and proof of citizenship for voter registration, viewing these as straightforward safeguards for election integrity rather than partisan tools.

Yet Thune has repeatedly dismissed aggressive procedural moves to advance the SAVE Act, declaring there “aren’t anywhere close to the votes, not even close” to changing or “nuking” the filibuster rules that require 60 votes to overcome Democratic opposition. He has thrown cold water on the “talking filibuster” tactic - where Democrats would be forced to hold the floor indefinitely - warning that the Republican conference lacks the necessary unity for such a strategy and that it could disrupt other priorities like DHS funding or housing legislation.

Nevermind that Democrats are going to nuke the filibuster at their earliest opportunity, so why pass the SAVE Act that would ensure Republican victories if Dems are habitually cheating (they are) to win.

Despite acknowledging broad GOP support for the bill's substance and promising a floor vote “at some point,” Thune has not scheduled a markup or pushed forward in ways that could force the issue, effectively letting it stall under standard rules that demand at least seven Democratic defections.

At least the Democrats stage performative votes when they know they have no chance simply to get their attempt on record, so Thune is effectively running cover so Republicans don't have to go on record over Voter ID. Strange.

Other uniparty swamp alumni are with Thune on ths: Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Mitch McConnell have voiced opposition or misgivings, with Murkowski calling it “federal overreach” into state election powers, reducing the votes needed for bolder tactics. As a caucus, Senate Republicans have resisted calls from House conservatives and Trump allies to attach the bill to must-pass measures or reform the filibuster, prioritizing preservation of Senate traditions over delivering on a policy that enjoys massive public backing and aligns with core Republican promises on election security.

No wonder Woods is done.