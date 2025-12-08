Jamie Dimon Says "People Have To Grow Up" After Being Asked About Crypto Debanking Claims

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has pushed back against claims that the bank is cutting off accounts because of political views or ties to crypto, following recent accusations from Strike CEO Jack Mallers that both his personal and business accounts were abruptly closed. The allegations — later amplified by former President Donald Trump — revived fears of a coordinated effort to block access to financial services, often referred to in the industry as “Operation Chokepoint 2.0.”

Appearing on Fox News on Dec. 7, Dimon said the closures were not based on ideology or industry involvement. He acknowledged that JPMorgan does terminate accounts, but insisted it isn’t because of politics or crypto ties, explaining that banks often have to exit customers due to compliance burdens tied to “suspected things” or “negative media.” He described those rules as “customer unfriendly” and said the bank has pushed for changes to reduce unnecessary closures.

Dimon pointed to a recent Trump administration effort to investigate debanking and said he’s long supported similar reforms. “I actually applaud the Trump administration, who’s trying to say that debanking is bad and we should change the rules. Well, damn it, I have been asking to change the rules now for 15 years. So change the rules,” Dimon told Maria Bartoromo.

The controversy also spread to Trump Media, whose CEO claimed JPMorgan targeted the company in connection with a federal investigation. Dimon dismissed that narrative entirely. “People have to grow up here, OK, and stop making up things and stuff like that,” he said. He added, “We do not debank people for religious or political affiliations.”

Dimon said that the bank serves and drops customers from all backgrounds. “We do debank them. They have religious or political affiliations. We debank people who are Democrats. We debank people who are Republicans. We have debanked different religious folks. Never was that for that reason.”

He closed by noting that criticism of the bank has come from both sides of U.S. politics. “Democratic and Republican governments have come after us both; let’s not act like this is just one side doing this. This has been going on for a long time. And we should stop militarizing the government that kind of way.”

Recall days ago JPMorgan Chase abruptly closed Strike CEO Jack Mallers’ personal accounts last month, giving him no warning and offering only a cryptic explanation, according to Yahoo Finance. Mallers posted on X that “Last month, J.P. Morgan Chase threw me out of the bank,” noting how odd it was given that “My dad has been a private client there for 30+ years.” When he asked why, the bank told him only: “We aren’t allowed to tell you.”

Yahoo writes that he even framed the closure letter, which accused him of unspecified “concerning activity” and warned the bank “may not be able to open new accounts for you in the future.”