Japan To Welcome First Crude Cargo Via Hormuz Since War Began

By Tsvetana Paraskova of OilPrice.com

A supertanker carrying 2 million barrels of Saudi crude is set to arrive in Japan early next week after clearing the Strait of Hormuz in late April, in the first shipment of Middle East crude to Japan via the chokepoint since the Iran war began on February 28.

The Idemitsu Maru very large crude tanker; Photo: MarineTraffic

The very large crude carrier (VLCC) Idemitsu Maru, which had departed from Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura port in the Persian Gulf in mid-March, is expected to arrive in Nagoya on May 25, data on MarineTraffic showed. As of early Friday, the supertanker was close to the coasts of Japan.

The cargo is destined for the Aichi refinery of local refiner Idemitsu Kosan, according to a briefing document of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry cited by Bloomberg.

The imminent shipment will mark the first cargo from the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz to have made it to Japan since the conflict erupted at the end of February and halted most energy supplies via the strait, which is blocked by Iran and separately blockaded by the U.S. in the Gulf of Oman to prevent Iranian oil exports.

Another Japan-bound tanker, Eneos Endeavor, cleared the Strait of Hormuz last week. The Eneos Endeavor, currently in the Malacca Strait, is expected to arrive in Kiire, Japan, on May 30, per data on MarineTraffic. It departed from Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait on February 28, the day on which hostilities began.

Meanwhile, Japan in April imported the lowest volume of crude oil from the Middle East on record dating back to 1979 as the Iran war and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz choked supply from the region.

Japan’s crude imports from the Middle East plummeted by 67.2% in April compared to the same month of 2025, provisional trade data from Japan’s Finance Ministry showed on Thursday.

Since the war in the Middle East began, Japan has scrambled to secure crude oil supply from alternative sources and released stocks from reserves as its dependence on crude from the Middle East passing through Hormuz was more than 90% of all crude imports