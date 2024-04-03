Jeff Bezos Buys His Third Mansion On Florida's Exclusive 'Billionaire' Bunker Island

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos just bought this third massive home on Florida's exclusive Bunker Island, according to a new report from The Daily Mail.

Florida's Bunker Island, officially known as Indian Creek Island, stands as one of the most exclusive and affluent communities in the United States. Often referred to as the 'Billionaire Bunker,' it is a haven for celebrities, business moguls, and the ultra-wealthy, prized for its exceptional privacy and security.

The island is accessible only via a guarded bridge, with its own private police force ensuring round-the-clock surveillance by land, sea, and air. Residents of this enclave enjoy access to an exclusive country club, a private 18-hole golf course, and the serene backdrop of Biscayne Bay, making it a coveted address among the world's elite.

Jeff Bezos has made a significant addition to his real estate holdings by purchasing a third mansion there for $90 million.

The purchase increases his total investment in the area to $237 million. Bezos, ranked as the world's third-richest billionaire by Forbes, has been expanding his property portfolio, which now includes this six-bedroom home situated in the exclusive isle near Miami.

This follows his purchase of two other mansions on the island last year for a combined nearly $150 million.

The Daily Mail reported that the new mansion, spanning 12,135 square feet, neighbors homes owned by notable figures like Jeff Soffer and NFL icon Tom Brady.

Bezos, who recently got engaged to Lauren Sanchez, plans to reside in the newly purchased home while demolishing the previous two. Bezos' expansive real estate portfolio extends beyond Florida to include properties in New York, Washington D.C., Beverly Hills, West Texas, and a private estate in Hawaii, underscoring the billionaire's lavish lifestyle and investment in luxury properties.

Recall we wrote late last year that Bezos had, however, given up on left-wing Seattle and was moving toward more red-friendly locales.

Bezos wrote at the time: "Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage. That's my dad behind the camera in this video, touring Amazon's first "office." My parents have always been my biggest supporters. They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High class of '82 — GO Panthers!) I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami. Also, Blue Origin's operations are increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral. For all that, I'm planning to return to Miami, leaving the Pacific Northwest.

I've lived in Seattle longer than I've lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here. As exciting as the move is, it's an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart."

As we noted last year, Bezos stated in the post he wants to be closer to his parents and Blue Origin's new operations at Cape Canaveral, but we suspect what spurred his exodus from the progressive state, like other wealthy folks, is the move from a high-tax state to a low-tax state. Florida does not impose a state income tax, estate tax, or inheritance tax.

In contrast, Washington state has a 7pc tax on capital gains, introduced in 2022, and officials have proposed a 1pc wealth tax on residents with over $250m in assets (which would mean Bezos paying $1.6 billion a year just to live there).