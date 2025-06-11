Jefferies Goes On Hiring Binge As Outsourced Trading Booms

Jefferies Financial Group is ramping up its outsourced trading business by hiring 17 new traders, aiming to tap into the growing trend of asset managers looking to cut costs and expand their trading capabilities, according to Bloomberg.

The firm has already recruited nine traders and plans to hire eight more, extending its services to fixed-income products in addition to its existing equities desk.

This expansion comes as more asset managers consider outsourcing their trading operations. UBS’s exit from the outsourced trading business earlier this year has opened opportunities for competitors to gain market share. “A main theme has been the increase in the larger asset managers looking at this,” said Amy Thorne at Northern Trust. “This is not just a cost play.”

Outsourced trading allows money managers to execute trades during busy periods, access new markets, or even replace their entire trading divisions. Advocates say it provides better pricing and access to major counterparties, while critics worry it could erode market knowledge and relationships.

Jesse Forster at Crisil Coalition Greenwich said, “The buy-side’s doing more with less these days. So those hesitancies are wearing away, but there is still an element of: ‘Hey, I’m giving up a little bit of control. Is my boss going to like them better than me? Are they going to do too good of a job?’”

Bloomberg writes that to address potential conflicts, Jefferies stresses that its outsourced traders operate independently. “The information barriers we have in place ensure full segregation of order flow,” said Dean Gray, Jefferies’ head of international outsourced trading.

Other firms are also entering the market. Clear Street has hired six traders so far, with plans to grow to 20 within 18 months. Cantor Fitzgerald is expanding its offering to crypto, while Northern Trust and Marex Group are scaling up globally. “They don’t have to build their own infrastructure and capability, that’s what these firms are plugging into,” said Jack Seibald at Marex.

Data from a 2024 State Street survey shows nearly three-quarters of institutional investors plan to use outsourced trading for foreign exchange, and 67% plan to use it for derivatives.

Rebecca Crowe at Bank of New York Mellon said, “Eventually the drive for returns and client outcomes has to win.”