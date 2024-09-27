Jersey Shore Wind Power Project Stalls After Having A "Hard Time" Finding Someone To Manufacture Turbine Blades

There has been tons of controversy about wind farm projects on the Jersey shore, with residents in beaches like Brigantine against the initiatives, while others argue for implementing the clean energy.

Turns it out may be a moot point: one project is having "a hard time finding someone to manufacture blades for its turbines", local radio station NJ 101.5 reported this week.

We guess when you focus too much on green virtue signaling and ignore the fact that the country doesn't produce or manufacture anything anymore, there's eventually consequences.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has granted Leading Light Wind a pause on its offshore wind project until Dec. 20, as the developers struggle to secure necessary turbine components, the report says.

The project, led by Chicago's Invenergy and New York-based energyRE, is planned for 40 miles off Long Beach Island and includes up to 100 turbines, expected to power 1 million homes.

Approved in January, the project faced a setback when GE Vernova, one of the three main turbine manufacturers, decided not to provide the turbines initially planned for use. Another option, Vestas, was ruled out, and the only remaining manufacturer, Siemens Gamesa, raised its prices substantially in June.

Invenergy said in a statement: “The stay enables continued discussions with the BPU and supply chain partners regarding the industry-wide market shifts. We will continue to advance project development activities during this time.”

And straight from the spin room, Christine Guhl-Sadovy, president of the utilities board told NJ 101.5 that the delay would "help the project move forward".

She commented: “We are committed in New Jersey to our offshore wind goals. This action will allow Invenergy to find a suitable wind turbine supplier. We look forward to delivering on the project that will help grow our clean energy workforce and contribute to clean energy generation for the state.”