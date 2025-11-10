Jewish FDNY Commissioner Resigned Just Hours After Mamdani's Election Victory

FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker resigned last Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the New York City mayoral race over Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, according to the Daily News and Firehouse.

In a letter to Mayor Eric Adams, Tucker said his final day will be Dec. 19. “Between now and then, I will continue to lead the greatest fire department in the world and will ensure an orderly transition,” he wrote.

A department source said Tucker has had no discussions with Mamdani’s team about remaining in his post.

The source added that Tucker, who is Jewish and a Zionist, believed he wouldn’t align well with Mamdani, a Democratic socialist who faced criticism during the campaign for remarks some viewed as anti-Semitic.

The report notes that Tucker, CEO of a private security firm and longtime member of the FDNY Foundation board, was appointed commissioner in August 2024, succeeding Laura Kavanagh, the department’s first female commissioner.

Tucker’s resignation marks another major shift within city leadership following a heated election season that highlighted deep political divides. Mamdani, a Queens assemblyman known for his progressive stances on housing and policing, ran on a platform of redistributing city resources and increasing public investment in social services. His victory signaled a sharp turn from Adams’ more centrist approach to public safety and governance.

During his brief tenure, Tucker focused on strengthening the FDNY’s recruitment pipeline, modernizing training programs, and improving firefighter wellness and mental health resources.

He also oversaw initiatives to expand diversity within the department and enhance coordination during large-scale emergencies, earning praise from union leaders and city officials alike.

On Wednesday, Tucker was traveling to Israel to meet with the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority and is expected to comment on his resignation upon returning.

Mamdani is now set to become New York City’s first Muslim and youngest mayor in a century, having won 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s election.