Jim Cramer Just Sold His Bitcoin And Bulls Couldn't Be Happier

Looks like $100,000 bitcoin may be on deck, because Cramer is selling.

The ultimate inverse indicator Jim Cramer says he is selling all of his bitcoin, warning that rapid advances in quantum computing could threaten the cryptocurrency’s security within the next three to four years, according to Cointelegraph and Coindesk.

The CNBC host made the decision after interviewing IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, who urged investors to be "paranoid" about the potential impact of quantum computers on modern cryptography. Cramer said the conversation convinced him it was time to exit his bitcoin position.

Crypto traders, however, largely shrugged off the warning. Instead, many celebrated the announcement, reviving the long-running "inverse Cramer" meme, which jokingly treats his bearish calls as bullish signals. "If Cramer is selling, it's time to start buying," one trader wrote on X.

Bitcoin barely reacted, continuing to trade around $64,000 despite Cramer's comments, a recent Coldcard security incident, and signs that large bitcoin holders have begun moving or selling coins as overall crypto trading volumes decline.

The quantum computing debate itself remains unsettled. Some analysts believe bitcoin may need to transition to quantum-resistant cryptography within the next several years, while others argue practical quantum computers capable of breaking Bitcoin's encryption are still decades away. Even if such a breakthrough occurs, experts note it would threaten far more than cryptocurrencies, potentially disrupting banks, governments, and nearly every digital system that relies on modern encryption.

Cramer's latest warning also comes with plenty of historical baggage. The television personality has become famous for making high-profile market calls that later proved spectacularly wrong, from recommending Silicon Valley Bank shortly before its collapse to repeatedly changing his stance on bitcoin over the years.

That track record has turned "inverse Cramer" into one of Wall Street's favorite running jokes, with many investors instinctively betting against his latest prediction rather than following it.