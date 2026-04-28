Joby Kicks Off Weeklong Campaign After Successful JFK–Manhattan Test Flights

Authored by Rob Sabo via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Electric air taxi developer Joby Aviation stated on April 27 that it will begin a weeklong testing campaign in New York City, having successfully completed three days of test flights across the city’s heliport network.

ANA Holdings and Joby Aviation show a public demonstration flight of the Joby N5.42JX flying car at the World Expo 2025 Osaka in Osaka, Japan, on Oct. 13, 2025. Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Joby’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi launched from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and made stops at Downtown Skyport on the southern tip of Manhattan, West 30th St. heliport on the West Side, and E. 34th St. Heliport on Manhattan’s eastern waterfront.

The routes are potential commercial flight patterns for Joby Aviation’s electric air taxis that could quietly and with zero operating emissions traverse Manhattan in less than 10 minutes, the company stated.

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, travel times across Manhattan average 32 minutes or less, but rush hour traffic significantly slows travel times. Traveling the roughly 17 miles from JFK in Queens to midtown Manhattan can take travelers up to 90 minutes or longer.

“This week, flying between JFK and Manhattan, we showed what the White House-backed eIPP initiative makes possible and offered New York a look at what’s coming,” said JoeBen Bevirt, Joby founder and CEO.

Joby Aviation was one of eight proposals picked in early March by the Department of Transportation (DOT) to participate in the DOT’s Advanced Air Mobility Program and eVOTL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). The program, part of President Donald Trump’s Unleashing American Drone Dominance Executive Order announced in June 2025, is aimed at accelerating commercial adoption of electric air taxis and drones for urban transportation, logistics, emergency services, and autonomous flight.

The New York City Economic Development Corp. (NYCEDC), along with heliport operators Vertiports by Atlantic and Skyports Infrastructure, stated that it will begin electrifying the city’s heliport charging infrastructure ahead of potential commercial air taxi service.

“NYCEDC is thrilled to usher in New York City’s transition to electric flight, and these flights mark a real milestone in that journey,” Jeanny Pak, NYCEDC interim president and CEO, said in a statement.

The three days of test flights required close coordination between Joby Aviation, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“These demonstration flights are one data point in a larger body of work we’re building around next-generation electric aviation, and it reflects our conviction that responsible exploration of these technologies now is how we prepare this region for the future,” said Kathryn Garcia, executive director of the Port Authority.

Joby noted that it will leverage its existing partnerships with Delta Airlines and Uber to create an end-to-end transportation solution from JFK to destinations throughout Manhattan that include air and ground transportation and could reduce travel times from one to two hours to less than seven minutes.

Delta in 2022 made a $60 million equity investment in the electric air-taxi startup, which could eventually ramp up to $200 million if Joby hits certain development milestones. Uber announced in late February that it would begin Joby eVOTL-powered passenger flights in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, later this year.

Joby noted that it is also working through the final stages of obtaining FAA certification so that pilots can begin for-credit testing, a crucial step for commercial flight operations.