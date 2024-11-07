John Fetterman Calls Constituents 'Dipshits' For How They Voted In Post-Election Rage Tweet

Among the chorus of unhinged outrage, name calling and mental breakdowns post President Trump's massive landslide victory on Tuesday, Walmart fashion model and Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman added his own 'special' brew of insanity to the mix on Thursday when he called his constituents 'dipshits'.

Tweeting about the ongoing Senate race in Pennsylvania, where Republican Dave McCormick has already declared victory (and has been called the winner by AP) while three term incumbent Democrat Bob Casey has yet to concede and is pushing for a recount, Fetterman tweeted that "Pennsylvania is going to count every last vote."

"That’s not controversial—that’s the law," he wrote, before finishing his deep thought with "Also, Green dipshits’ votes helping elect the GOP."

The comment comes hours after the Democrats lost in a landslide, with some Democratic strategists coming to terms with the fact that the party has lost the country because it constantly insults and lectures them.

“I’m going to speak some hard truths to my friends in the Democratic Party. This is not Joe Biden’s fault. It’s not Kamala Harris’ fault. It’s not Barack Obama’s fault — it is the fault of the Democratic Party in not knowing how to communicate effectively to voters,” Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky said on CNN on Wednesday.

Apparently, Fetterman did not get that memo.

For those looking to keep track of what other consequential impacts Fetterman has had on his party, he also appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast and was completely unable to muster up any type of coherent excuse for Democrats' horrific job on the border over the last 4 years.

Keep up the great work, John.