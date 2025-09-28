John Mearsheimer On Trump Passing The Buck To Europe

Professor John J. Mearsheimer's now famous 2014 hour-and-fifteen minute lecture on how NATO led Ukraine down the primrose path, once it was popularly 'discovered' on YouTube after the Russian invasion of 2022, has since racked up several tens of millions of views. We wrote about his insights and forecasts in Mearsheimer's Ukraine Crystal Ball as well as his 2024 talk on "Social Engineering At The End Of A Rifle Barrel". And now in 2025 more and more people continue to say: John Mearsheimer was right, and his analysis continues to be accurate as ever.

In his latest appearance on "Judging Freedom", he talked with the Judge about Trump's famous Truth Social tweet where the president subtly said that the US is turning responsibility for the Ukraine war to the Europeans and Ukraine, while at the same time he is going to great lengths as the war goes south to protect himself against the charge he "lost Ukraine." Mearsheimer and Judge Napolitano also discussed the roots of America’s harmful relationship with Israel and Tucker Carlson’s comment that Netanyahu has been telling others that "I control the United States." Trump insists he has long been seeking to wind down the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, but what's really going on behind the scenes. Watch the foremost realism foreign policy expert of our time unpack it...

As a reminder, here's what Trump wrote on Truth Social regarding to future of the Ukraine crisis this wee, 'stunning' some European officials while unleashing an avalanche of speculation over what precisely he meant.