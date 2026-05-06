JPM Tried $1 Million Payoff To Bury Banker's Sexual Assault Claims Before Daily Mail Bombshell

Views on JPMorgan banker Lorna Hajdini's Bloomberg profile surged on Wednesday afternoon.

Why?

The Wall Street Journal has released a new report stating that JPMorgan reportedly offered former investment banker Chirayu Rana $1 million to settle his sexual assault, harassment, and racial discrimination claims against Hajdini before he filed the lawsuit.

Rana's lawsuit was refiled on Monday after being withdrawn for a week. The lawsuit went viral after a Daily Mail report, which was later followed by a New York Post article citing sources who said the bank "found no evidence of wrongdoing" and Hajdini's lawyer, who rejected the claims in the suit.

"The original lawsuit was not withdrawn," said David Kramer, Rana's lawyer. "After filing, the court clerk informed us that the suit required review and sign-off from the judge before being formally filed under a pseudonym. Upon signature by the judge yesterday, the suit was formally filed under a pseudonym."

Rana alleges that Hajdini sexually assaulted him and that co-workers subjected him to racial harassment related to his Nepalese background.

JPM's settlement offer was reportedly intended to avoid litigation and reputational damage. JPM maintains that the claims are baseless.

The report stated that Rana's lawyers did not accept the $1 million offer and later countered JPM with a proposed settlement of $11.75 million.

Rana joined JPM's leveraged finance team in May 2024, filed an internal HR complaint in May 2025, was placed on paid leave, and later left the bank. He then joined private equity firm Bregal Sagemount in October 2025 but was reportedly let go last month.

"If you don't f— me soon, I'm going to ruin you… Never forget, I f—ing own you," Hajdini allegedly said, as detailed in the suit. "If you don't f— my brains out tonight, I'm going to sabotage your promotion."

The lawsuit continued, "She then told Plaintiff to suck her toes, repeating that she would facilitate his promotion and bonus."

Latest on Polymarket:

Chirayu Rana sued?

Yes 80% · No 21%

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Chirayu Rana sued?

Yes 80% · No 21%

View full market & trade on Polymarket

Chirayu Rana sued?

Yes 80% · No 21%

View full market & trade on Polymarket

Hajdini's lawyers continue to reject Rana's claims: "She never dated this individual, never had a sexual or romantic encounter with him of any kind, and never gave him any drugs. She maintains that his false claims are entirely fabricated and tarnishing her reputation."