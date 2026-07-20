Judge Slaps A 14-Day Timeout On Paramount-Warner Bros. Mega-Merger

A federal judge just threw a wrench into one of the biggest media shake-ups in years. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin (Biden) temporarily blocked Paramount Skydance's $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, giving a coalition of 12 state attorneys general a short-term win in their fight to kill the deal.

The temporary restraining order lasts 14 days - half the 28 days the states had requested - and prevents Paramount from closing the transaction that would combine two historic Hollywood studios, two major streaming services (Paramount+ and Max), and significant news assets under David Ellison, son of Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, leading the charge, argues the merger would "extinguish competition" in key areas: wide theatrical film releases, big blockbuster distribution, and the market for basic cable channels. The states put numbers on it, alleging the combined company would control 27 percent of wide-release theatrical distribution, 30 percent of anticipated blockbusters, and 27 percent of the basic cable bundle. In plain terms, they say it would mean higher prices, lower quality, and less choice for theaters, cable providers, and viewers everywhere. The states claim it violates Section 7 of the Clayton Antitrust Act, the classic law aimed at stopping deals that substantially lessen competition. All 12 attorneys general are Democrats.

Paramount is firing back hard. The company calls the lawsuit one of the weakest merger challenges in modern antitrust history, notes it already has DOJ clearance plus approvals from places like Australia and China, and vows to fight vigorously. They argue the states are ignoring the brutal competitive realities of today's media landscape, where streaming giants, tech platforms, and cord-cutting have upended everything.

The DOJ signoff came after its antitrust division closed an eight-month review that examined more than two million documents - concluding the deal could strengthen competition across streaming, traditional television, and theatrical distribution. State attorneys general retain independent authority to sue regardless.

There's real urgency for Paramount: they're on the hook for a "ticking fee" of 25 cents per Warner Bros. share every quarter if the deal doesn't close by September 30. That works out to roughly $7 million a day, or more than $600 million per quarter - serious money.

Paramount side : 114-year-old studio, Paramount+, CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more.

: 114-year-old studio, Paramount+, CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more. Warner side: 116-year-old studio, HBO, CNN, plus iconic franchises like Batman and Superman.

If it goes through, David Ellison would control an entertainment behemoth spanning film, TV, streaming, and news.

This state lawsuit is the biggest threat so far, but it's not the only one. The EU is reviewing it, the UK culture secretary is considering intervention over media concentration worries, the Writers Guild has its own antitrust suit over wages and jobs, and consumers have challenged the streaming combination (though that effort was denied an injunction).

There's also a political undercurrent. Larry Ellison has been an ally of President Trump, who has publicly pushed for new ownership of CNN and recently praised the family. David Ellison has already started shaking things up at CBS News, bringing in Bari Weiss to revamp "60 Minutes" and the evening broadcast.

For now, the merger is in limbo. Expect intense legal wrangling over the next couple of weeks as Paramount pushes to get it back on track and the states try to build their case for a longer block. In an industry already disrupted by streaming wars and cord-cutting, this battle is about who gets to dominate the next era of Hollywood and media.