July Rate-Hike Off The Table After Producer Price Inflation Drops Most Since COVID

Following yesterday's much cooler than expected, Goldman's Rich Privorotsky notes that today’s PPI print matters more for the core PCE read-through (Fed's favorite inflation indicator), particularly healthcare and financial services.

While May's headline PPI print was hot, core was cooler than expected, and June's data release today was expected to show no change in headline producer prices.

In fact, like with CPI, headline Producer prices actually saw deflation (-0.3% MoM), equaling the biggest monthly decline since April 2020. The annual pace of producer price gains slowed to 5.5% (well below the 6.2% expected) and May's big jump was revised notably lower also...

While Services remain with modest inflation, Goods are in significant deflation now...

Core PPI (ex Food and Energy) printed +0.2% MoM, cooler than the +0.3% MoM expected, and May's rise was revised notably lower leaving Core prices up 4.7% YoY (vs +54.1% YoY exp)...

Energy was the biggest driver of the headline deflation, but Food and Transportation also saw MoM price declines...

PPI MoM dropped -0.3%, below est of 0.0%, and down from a 0.6% increase in May (revised from +1.1%). PPI rose 5.5% for the 12 months ended in June. Core PPI rose 0.1% MoM in June, a drop from the 0.8% in May; On a YoY basis, core PPI rose 5.5%, a drop from 6.0% in May.

The June PPI decline can be attributed to prices for final demand goods, which fell 1.4%. In contrast, the index for final demand services moved up 0.2%.

Final demand goods: The index for final demand goods moved down 1.4%R in June, the largest decrease since falling 1.9% in July 2022. Leading the decline in June, prices for final demand energy dropped 6.4 percent. The index for final demand foods moved down 0.6 percent. Conversely, prices for final demand goods less foods and energy increased 0.2 percent.

Product detail: Nearly two-thirds of the June decline in the index for final demand goods can be traced to prices for gasoline, which dropped 12.0 percent. The indexes for diesel fuel, jet fuel, fresh vegetables (except potatoes), crude petroleum, and thermoplastic resins and materials also fell. In contrast, prices for plastic products advanced 1.6 percent. The indexes for residential electric power and for potatoes also increased.

Final demand services: The index for final demand services rose 0.2% in June after falling 0.1% in May. Over 60 percent of the advance can be attributed to margins for final demand trade services, which moved up 0.4 percent. (Trade indexes measure changes in margins received by wholesalers and retailers.) Prices for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing increased 0.1%. Conversely, the index for final demand transportation and warehousing services declined 0.1%.

Product detail: Half of the June increase in the index for final demand services can be traced to margins for fuels and lubricants retailing, which jumped 13.0 percent. The indexes for securities brokerage, dealing, and investment advice; furniture retailing; apparel, jewelry, footwear, and accessories retailing; loan services (partial); and inpatient care also rose. In contrast, margins for machinery and vehicle wholesaling declined 8.4 percent. The indexes for food and alcohol wholesaling and for deposit services (partial) also fell.

And it appears, like with CPI, that Energy's impact on inflation has peaked with prices...

Services did pick up from May's deflation...

Additionally, according to the data, Memory prices also dipped...

Following this print's confirmation of easing inflation angst, July is effectively off the table (technically 9% chance still priced), while September remains live (45%)...

Unless core inflation reaccelerates, Goldman's Privorotsky says rate pricing should remain close to current levels.