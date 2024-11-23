Justin Trudeau Watches Taylor Swift While Riots Erupt in Montreal

Riots erupted overnight in parts of Montreal after pro-Palestinian, anti-NATO protesters clashed with police officers, smashed windows of businesses, and even set vehicles ablaze in the downtown area.

Canadian English-language daily newspaper The Gazette, also known as the Montreal Gazette, reported that the protests coincided with the 70th Annual Session of NATO in Montreal, which kicked off on Friday and lasts through Monday. About 300 delegates from NATO member states and partner countries are expected to attend the weekend high-level event.

Here's more from the local paper about the overnight chaos:

An initial group of protesters gathered at Émilie-Gamelin Parc downtown at around 4:30 p.m. before marching toward the Quartier des Spectacles, according to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson for the Montreal police. By 5:30 p.m., another group had converged at Place des Arts, and the two demonstrations merged. The protesters then marched down St-Urbain St. At 6:10 p.m., tensions escalated as demonstrators set an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on fire in the middle of the crowd. As the march continued, objects — including small explosive devices and metal items — were hurled into the street, targeting police officers. By 6:40 p.m., protesters had smashed shop windows near St-Urbain and René-Lévesque Blvd., and set two vehicles ablaze. Couture said police deployed chemical irritants and conducted crowd-dispersal manoeuvres to regain control. Three protesters were arrested for allegedly assaulting police officers and obstructing police work.

Antifa and far-left rioters carried out violent attacks in downtown Montreal in a pro-Gaza direct action against visiting NATO officials on Nov. 22. pic.twitter.com/ffcJq6dZUN — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was jamming out at a Taylor Swift concert in Toronto at the time of the incident.

