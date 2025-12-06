Ken Griffin Dumps Last Penthouse In Crime-Ridden Chicago

Hedge fund manager Ken Griffin is on the verge of dumping his final piece of real estate in crime-ridden, far-left–controlled Chicago, and he hasn't looked back since moving Citadel's global headquarters to Miami.

Bloomberg reports that Griffin's penthouse at 800 N. Michigan Avenue, located in Park Tower, one of the premier luxury residential buildings along Chicago's Magnificent Mile, is under contract for $12.5 million. The price reflects a $3.25 million cut from July, yet remains well above the $6.9 million he paid during the Dot-Com bubble.

The sale of the penthouse marks the end of Griffin's holdings in a city plagued by crime, failed progressive policies, high taxes, and a political environment unfriendly to thriving businesses.

BBG added more color:

At another building, Griffin sold two condos to his longtime political rival, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who bought them for a combined $19 million in late 2024. Griffin has a net worth of more than $48 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Citadel maintains a downsized office in Chicago after moving from its namesake tower at 131 S. Dearborn that once served as the firm's headquarters.

"We've gone from probably 1,300 people in Chicago to a few hundred. From being the primary tenant of one of the largest skyscrapers to I think we'll be down to 2 floors in a year," Griffin recently said.

WOW: Citadel CEO Ken Griffin reveals one of America’s largest hedge funds has fled Chicago over crime, even though Democratic leaders claim everything is under control.



“We’ve gone from probably 1,300 people in Chicago to a few hundred. From being the primary tenant of one of… pic.twitter.com/g1tkBCUlMN — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 10, 2025

In 2021, Griffin compared Chicago to Afghanistan "on a good day."

Meanwhile, Citadel is thriving in South Florida and is set to build a $2.5 billion tower for its Miami headquarters.