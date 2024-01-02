Key Events In The First Week Of 2024: Payrolls And ISM

The holidays are over and the grind is back. And with that, we look to the first economic data releases of the new year, which this week are the ISM manufacturing report on Tuesday and the employment situation report on Friday. The minutes from the December FOMC meeting will be released on Wednesday. Richmond Fed President Barkin will deliver speeches on the economic outlook on Wednesday and Friday, and Dallas Fed President Logan will speak at the annual meeting of the American Economic Association on Saturday.

Tuesday, January 2

Wednesday, January 3

08:30 AM Richmond Fed President Barkin (FOMC non-voter) speaks: Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin will speak about the economic outlook to the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce. Text and audience Q&A are expected. On December 19th, President Barkin noted that “if … inflation comes down nicely, of course we would respond appropriately,” suggesting the FOMC could lower interest rates in response to falling inflation. Still, President Barkin observed that he has “got a perspective that inflation is a little stubborner than the average person is in there.” Since President Barkin spoke, downward revisions lowered quarterly annualized core PCE inflation to just 2.0% in Q3, and the core PCE index increased by just 0.06% in November.

10:00 AM ISM manufacturing index, December (GS 46.9, consensus 47.2, last 46.7): We estimate the ISM manufacturing index rebounded by 0.2pt to 46.9 in December, reflecting the rebound in East Asian industrial activity but weakness in other business surveys. Our GS manufacturing tracker fell 0.9pt to 49.1.

10:00 AM JOLTS job openings, November (GS 8,850k, consensus 8,850k, last 8,733k): We estimate that JOLTS job openings edged up to 8,850k in November.

02:00 PM Minutes from the December 12-13 FOMC meeting: The FOMC delivered a dovish message at its December meeting, as the November inflation reports and back revisions suggested that inflation had declined faster in the second half of the year. In the December meeting minutes, we will look for indications of the Committee’s views on the pace of cuts next year, especially in light of Chair Powell’s comments that “there’s a general expectation that [rate cuts] will be a topic for [the FOMC], looking ahead,” and that “that’s really what happened in today’s meeting.”