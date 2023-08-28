Key Events This Week: Payrolls, GDP, JOLTS, PCE And ISM

Thanks to a UK holiday, it's a quiet start to what is shaping up as a busy final week of August, and the summer. The main event this week is the August payrolls report on Friday; we also get JOLTS job openings on Tuesday, the Q2 GDP revision on Wednesday, core PCE on Thursday, and the ISM report on Friday. There are several speaking engagements from Fed officials this week, including remarks from presidents Bostic, Collins and Mester.

A day by day analysis of the global key events courtesy of Rabobank:

Monday: Aussie retail sales for July printed at 0.5%, much stronger than the 0.2% estimate of the Bloomberg survey. Might this be an indication that predictions of an end to the rate hiking cycle are premature? Later today we get the Dallas Fed’s manufacturing activity index, which is expected to be slightly less bad at -19 as well as a number of central bank speakers including Nagel and Holzmann from the ECB and Barr from the Fed.

Tuesday: Japanese labor market data is first up with the unemployment rate expected to hold at 2.5% in July and the job to applicant ratio also expected to hold at 1.3x. Following that, we have consumer confidence surveys out in Germany and France, July retail sales for Spain (6.7% YoY expected) and a climate-change related speech from current RBA Deputy (soon to be Supremo) Michele Bullock. The big-ticket items of the day will be the Conference Board survey and the JOLTS survey out of the USA. The Fed’s Barr will also be speaking on banking services.

Wednesday: NZ building permits for July gets the ball rolling ahead of similar data for Australia and the July monthly CPI inflation gauge from the ABS. We will get preliminary August CPI figures for Germany (6% expected) and Spain (expected to accelerate to 2.5% YoY) ahead of the second read of US 2nd quarter GDP.

Thursday: NZ business confidence is the first print of the day, followed by Aussie private sector credit and CAPEX figures. The major release of the Asian session will be Chinese PMI data for August, where the contraction in manufacturing is expected to worsen to 49.1 and services are seen slowing to 51.1. German July retail sales are expected to have grown by 0.3% MoM, while preliminary French CPI for August is seen accelerating to 4.6% YoY from 4.3% previously. We will also get German labour market data, where the unemployment rate is expected to lift one tick to 5.7%, and Italian preliminary CPI figures for August where price growth is expected to have slowed to 5.6% YoY. The major release of the day will be the US core PCE deflator for July. The Bloomberg survey suggests market expectations of inflation accelerating to 3.3% YoY in July.