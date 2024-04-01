Key Events This Week: Payrolls, Powell, ISM And Fed Speakers Galore

With the first quarter officially in the books, and just days until we start getting Q1 earnings (it sure does feel like we now live in one extra long earnings season), we have quite a few events this busy week starting with today's March manufacturing ISM print - which as noted earlier printed at 50.3, up from 47.8, above the 48.3 consensus and the first print above the 50 threshold reading since September 2022 (sparking a selloff in Treasuries and pushing the USD lower). Beyond today we get lots of Fed Speak (at least 8 speakers on deck including Jerome Powell), Friday's Payrolls, Euro Zone CPI and OPEC+ EURA.

The flood of scheduled Fed speakers will likely set the tone for the new quarter and month, including appearances from Chair Jerome Powell (who also spoke on Friday reiterating his previous non-committal comments) and the incoming St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem. The US jobs report due on Friday needs no introduction while the ISM surveys are also worth watching for an update on the health of the US economy.

The March jobs report (Apr 5) will be the main focus in the coming week. Consensus expects nonfarm payrolls to increase by 200k (vs. 275k in February). One of the reasons BofA is calling for a slowdown in job growth is that payrolls in the month of March have shown a tendency to be weak relative to February in recent years. For a similar reason, the bank is expecting private payrolls to slow from +223k in February to a below-consensus +150k in March. Average hourly earnings (AHE), meanwhile, are likely to rise by 0.3% m/m or 4.1% y/y. The quits rate and posted wage growth from Indeed point to a moderation in y/y rates for AHE. Average weekly hours should increase by a tenth to 34.4.

On the household (HH) survey side, BofA expects the unemployment rate (u-rate) to remain at 3.9%. But the HH employment data have been much weaker than NFP in recent months. This means we could see some payback – e.g. stronger HH employment growth than NFP and a lower u-rate. But if the divergence continues, there is risk of a higher u-rate. Also, expect the labor force participation rate to recover by a tenth to 62.6%. This is because BofA expects a rebound in the 16-24 years category, which declined by 0.4ppt in February

In Europe, consumer price data from the euro area should help shape interest-rate cut expectations with traders close to fully pricing in a 25 basis point European Central Bank reduction in June. Swiss inflation will also garner some interest after the surprise rate cut by the Swiss National Bank last week.

The OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee will meet on Wednesday although delegates see no need to recommend any changes to oil supply policy.

Here is a day by day analysis of key global events, courtesy of Bloomberg:

Monday, April 1

China Caixin manufacturing PMI

US ISM manufacturing and construction spending

Fed’s Cook speaks

Tuesday, April 2

RBA minutes

German CPI

ECB consumer expectations survey

US factory orders and JOLTS

Fed’s Bowman, Williams, Mester and Daly

Chile central bank rate decision

Wednesday, April 3

China Caixin service PMI

Euro zone CPI and unemployment rate

US ADP employment change and ISM services

Fed’s Powell, Bowman, Barr, Goolsbee and Kugler

OPEC+ JMMC meeting

Thursday, April 4

Swiss CPI

Euro zone PPI

ECB minutes

BOE decision maker panel survey

US initial jobless claims and trade balance

Fed’s Harker, Goolsbee, Barkin, Mester and Musalem

Friday, April 5

German factory orders

Euro zone retail sales

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate and average hourly earnings

Canada employment change and unemployment rate

Fed’s Bowman, Logan, Barkin and Kugler

Focusing just on the US, Goldman writes that the key economic data releases this week are the ISM manufacturing report on Monday, the JOLTS job openings report on Tuesday, the ISM services report on Wednesday, and the employment situation report on Friday. There are many speaking engagements from Fed officials this week, including a speech by Chair Powell on Wednesday.

Monday, April 1

09:45 AM S&P Global US manufacturing PMI, March final (Bloomberg consensus 52.5, last 52.5)

10:00 AM Construction spending, February (GS +1.1%, consensus +0.7%, last -0.2%)

10:00 AM ISM manufacturing index, March (GS 49.1, consensus 48.4, last 47.8): We estimate the ISM manufacturing index rebounded 1.3pt to 49.1 in March, reflecting the rebound in global manufacturing activity.

10:00 AM ISM manufacturing index, March (GS 49.1, consensus 48.4, last 47.8)
06:50 PM Fed Governor Cook speaks

Tuesday, April 2

10:00 AM JOLTS job openings, February (GS 8,650k, consensus 8,775k, last 8,863k)

10:00 AM Factory orders, February (GS +0.7%, consensus +1.0%, last -3.6%); Durable goods orders, February final (consensus +1.4%, last +1.4%); Durable goods orders ex-transportation, February final (last +0.5%); Core capital goods orders, February final (last +0.7%); Core capital goods shipments, February final (last -0.4%)

10:10 AM Fed Governor Bowman speaks

12:00 PM New York Fed President Williams (FOMC voter) speaks

12:05 PM Cleveland Fed President Mester (FOMC voter) speaks

01:30 PM San Francisco Fed President Daly (FOMC voter) speaks

05:00 PM Lightweight motor vehicle sales, March (GS 16.1mn, consensus 15.9mn, last 15.8mn)

Wednesday, April 3

08:15 AM ADP employment change, March (GS +120k, consensus +150k, last +140k)

09:45 AM S&P Global US services PMI, March final (consensus 51.7, last 51.7)

09:45 AM Fed Governor Bowman speaks

10:00 AM ISM services index, March (GS 53.6, consensus 52.8, last 52.6)

12:00 PM Chicago Fed President Goolsbee (FOMC non-voter) speaks

12:10 PM Fed Chair Powell speaks

01:10 PM Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr speaks

04:30 PM Fed Governor Kugler speaks

Thursday, April 4

08:30 AM Trade balance, February (GS -$68.3bn, consensus -$67.0bn, last -$67.4bn)

08:30 AM Initial jobless claims, week ended March 30 (GS 205k, consensus 215k, last 210k); Continuing jobless claims, week ended March 23 (consensus 1,810k, last 1,819k)

10:00 AM Philadelphia Fed President Harker (FOMC non-voter) speaks

12:15 PM Richmond Fed President Barkin (FOMC voter) speaks

12:45 PM Chicago Fed President Goolsbee (FOMC non-voter) speaks

02:00 PM Cleveland Fed President Mester (FOMC voter) speaks

07:20 PM St. Louis Fed President Musalem (FOMC non-voter) speaks

07:30 PM Fed Governor Kugler speaks

Friday, April 5

08:30 AM Nonfarm payroll employment, March (GS +215k, consensus +200k, last +275k); Private payroll employment, March (GS +175k, consensus +165k, last +223k); Average hourly earnings (mom), March (GS +0.25%, consensus +0.3%, last +0.1%); Average hourly earnings (yoy), March (GS +4.04%, consensus +4.1%, last +4.3%); Unemployment rate, March (GS 3.8%, consensus 3.8%, last 3.9%); Labor force participation rate, March (GS 62.5%, consensus 62.5%, last 62.5%)

09:15 AM Richmond Fed President Barkin (FOMC voter) speaks

11:00 AM Dallas Fed President Logan (FOMC non-voter) speaks

12:15 PM Fed Governor Bowman speaks

Source: BBG, Goldman