The Kids Aren't Alright: Gen Z Admits They Don't Know How To Change Lightbulbs

In case you needed any additional confirmation that the human race continues to devolve, here's a new one for you.

New data shows that many in Gen Z struggle with basic DIY tasks like changing a lightbulb, according to a new report from the New York Post.

Andy Turbefield of Halfords, a UK-based motoring and cycling retailer, said: “The ability to do basic, practical tasks is being lost amongst younger generations.”

“They simply haven’t really had to [do things for themselves],” said Yamalis Diaz, an NYU Langone psychologist.

She continued: “So much of their (and all of our) lives are automated, convenient and outsourced, which today’s generation of young people have benefited from way more than past generations. So, it makes complete sense that Gen Z simply doesn’t know how to do as much with regard to non-tech or independent tasks.”

The Post report says that a Halfords survey of 2,000 adults found nearly 25% of Gen Zers don’t know how to change a ceiling lightbulb, often citing safety concerns like hot bulbs or ladder risks. Instead of attempting the task, many prefer to "GOTDIT" — Get Others To Do It.

This adds to the narrative of Gen Z’s reluctance for DIY, with some opting to pay professionals for minor tasks rather than tackling them themselves.

Halfords analysts found that Gen Z spends over $1,500 annually hiring professionals for basic household tasks, compared to $470 for Gen X and $300 for boomers.

Given their lack of DIY skills, it may be money well spent. Many Gen Zers also rely on parents for chores like car cleaning, with less than half knowing how to add air to a tire or replace a windshield wiper blade.

Finally, the Post wrote that nearly 30% of Gen Zers can’t identify a flathead screwdriver, and 21% don’t recognize a wrench. Shockingly, 1 in 10 would call a pro just to hang a picture.