The Kids Aren't Alright: Local Washington Police Report 350% Increase In Juvenile Fights

New data coming out of the Issaquah Police Department in Washington have revealed a 350% increase in fights among juveniles since the start of August this year, compared to last year.

The data, highlighted by KOMO News, was driven by "juveniles in middle school", according to the report.

Between August 1 and October 15, Issaquah police received 18 reports of juvenile fights, up from 4 during the same period in 2023.

Officers noted these incidents occurred in public settings and reported a pattern of increased fights at the start of the school year, with most reports coming from adult witnesses, parents, or students.

Police reported that 72% of juvenile fights occurred between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., often near school properties or within a few blocks of Issaquah schools.

The KOMO News report obtained an Oct. 3 memo from Issaquah Middle School Principal Mark Jergens-Zmuda, addressing the rise in student fights, some recorded by bystanders.

"School safety is paramount, and some measures have been put in place. Ensuring a safe and supportive school environment is our top priority," the memo said.

To address the issue, the school held assemblies on expectations, safety, and conflict resolution. Jergens-Zmuda also reminded parents of school rules, including requiring students to stay seated for the first 15 minutes of lunch and banning gatherings on a nearby hill after school, where several fights had occurred.

The school district responded in a statement: