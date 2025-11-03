Kimberly-Clark To Acquire Tylenol-Maker Kenvue In Giant $40 Billion Merger

Consumer products company Kimberly-Clark Corporation announced it will acquire Tylenol maker Kenvue in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at nearly $49 billion, marking one of the largest consumer health mergers in history.

Kimberly-Clark revealed in a press release that the deal values Kenvue at 14.3x its latest twelve months (LTM) adjusted EBITDA. In return, Kenvue shareholders will receive $3.50 in cash and .14625 Kimberly-Clark shares per Kenvue share, for a total of about $ 21.01 per share. The deal is valued at $48.7 billion.

The deal is expected to close in 2H 2026. Upon completion, Kimberly-Clark shareholders will own 54% of the combined company, while Kenvue shareholders will own 46%. Both boards have unanimously approved the acquisition. JPMorgan Chase is providing committed financing for the deal.

The merger unites two mega consumer-product giants, creating a global health and wellness powerhouse with top brands, including Kleenex, Huggies, Tylenol, Neutrogena, Listerine, and Band-Aid, that reach consumers worldwide.

Here's the justification for the merger:

Combines Kimberly-Clark's commercial execution and digital marketing capabilities with Kenvue's science-backed innovation and healthcare professional networks.

Expands global footprint across key growth categories in personal care and health.

Enhanced R&D and quality investments to accelerate product innovation and address evolving consumer health needs.

Kimberly-Clark CEO Mike Hsu will continue leading the merged company, supported by senior executives from both firms.

Based on Kimberly-Clark's current projections, the merger would generate 2025 annual net revenues of about $32 billion and adjusted EBITDA of about $7 billion.

All sounds great, but this comes at a time when Tylenol faces political scrutiny via the Trump administration, warning mothers to avoid giving their newborns acetaminophen.

In markets, Kimberly-Clark shares tumbled 15%, while Kenvue shares jumped 20%.

The question now is whether government regulators will approve the deal, especially given President Trump's recent comments surrounding Tylenol.