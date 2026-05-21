KOSPI, Samsung Soar After 11th-Hour Union Deal Averts Chip Strike; Workers Eye $340k Bonuses

South Korea's benchmark KOSPI jumped overnight after Samsung Electronics reached a tentative wage-and-bonus agreement with its main labor union, neutralizing the immediate risk of a paralyzing strike at the world's largest memory-chip producer.

The wage-and-bonus deal removes a major supply-chain threat in an already tight memory market, where AI data center buildouts have driven surging demand, soaring prices, and heightened procurement risk across global semiconductor supply chains.

Samsung Electronics' shares surged after it clinched an 11th-hour deal with its South Korean union to avert a strike, although the terms — which included bonuses of around $416,000 for some workers — gave rise to some concern https://t.co/azFdL0hten pic.twitter.com/1q5naanI5e — Reuters (@Reuters) May 21, 2026

Here are the key points of the Samsung-union deal reached in the 11th hour of negotiations:

Samsung will introduce a new 10-year performance bonus system for its semiconductor division.

Plan links worker bonuses to profitability, with ambitious profit targets of 200 trillion won annually from 2026-28 and 100 trillion won annually from 2029-35.

Bonus pool will be funded by 10.5% of performance and paid in stock after tax.

Employees can sell 1/3 of the shares immediately, while the rest must be held for up to 2 years.

Samsung also agreed to an average wage increase of 6.2%, improved child support payments, and expanded housing loans.

Based on Bloomberg calculations, Samsung's 78,000 semiconductor workers could receive an average bonus of about 513 million won, or $340,000, depending on final profit levels and individual allocation. That would be more than triple the company's average employee pay of 158 million won in 2025.

Local outlet Yonhap estimates suggest workers in the memory division could receive even larger payouts, potentially around 600 million won per person, though the company does not disclose exact staffing levels by chip segment.

Samsung's union told workers they will be able to vote on the proposed 2026 wage and bonus agreement on Saturday morning.

Putting the wage deal to a vote averted a massive general strike at Samsung today, leading to optimism in the markets.

"HK shares traded directionally lower today, with optimism resurging in memory-heavy markets. Samsung's deal with the labor union brought fresh optimism with Kospi jumping by +8%, and understandably fueling some rotation out of HK/China," Goldman analyst Shubham Ghosh told clients.

Korea's Kospi closes up 8.42%, fourth biggest one-day jump on record. The Index has had nine 5%+ moves just in 2026 pic.twitter.com/YeejMyyOEG — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 21, 2026

KOSPI

Samsung

Barclays analyst Bumki Son noted, "As Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are now competing for global talents, competitive compensation packages are well warranted."

Earlier this month, the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea warned, "There are mounting concerns that any significant production disruptions or operational uncertainty at Samsung Electronics could place additional strain on the global memory semiconductor market, potentially worsening supply bottlenecks, price volatility, procurement uncertainty, and broader supply chain instability."

All eyes are on the union vote this weekend that extends into next week.