Kremlin Spokesman Suggests Moscow Prefers Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via modernity.news,

After Vladimir Putin said he preferred Biden over Trump, the Kremlin now appears to favor Kamala Harris, saying that, “The Democrats are more predictable.”

Before Biden was forced out of the race, Putin indicated that he had a preference for Biden over Trump, noting that the president was an experienced “old school” type of politician.

With Biden having disappeared from the ticket, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked by pro-Russia TV reporter Pavel Zarubin, “Then who is our candidate now?”

“We have no candidate. But, of course, the Democrats are more predictable. And what Putin said about Biden’s predictability applies to almost all Democrats, including Ms. Harris,” responded Peskov.

The Kremlin spokesman was also dismissive towards Trump’s claim that he could end the war with Ukraine within 24 hours.

🚨🇷🇺RUSSIA: KAMALA IS MORE PREDICTABLE THAN TRUMP



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia views Kamala as more predictable than Trump, though it expects no improvement in U.S.-Russia relations regardless of the election outcome.



Peskov dismissed Trump's claim that he… pic.twitter.com/H7DIk9WEKB — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 1, 2024

Peskov said there was no “magic wand” to immediately resolve the issue and that if Trump announced he was cutting all aid and demanding peace talks, it would still be “fantasy” to believe this would change mindsets in Kyiv.

The fact that Moscow has now twice indicated that if anyone, they’d prefer the Democrats to win, confounds the relentless legacy media narrative that Russia is attempting to meddle in the election to help Trump win.

As we highlighted earlier, one of the primary reasons as to why Robert Reich is calling for global regulators to threaten to “arrest” Elon Musk is to prevent Russia from meddling in the US election.

However, the primary example of election meddling before the 2020 election was on behalf of Democrats when they pressured social media companies to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story.

This was based on claims that the story was a ‘Russian disinformation’ operation which turned out to be completely incorrect.

Last month, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg apologized for censoring the story and promised not to allow it to happen again.

