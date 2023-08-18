Large Bank Loan Volumes Shrank Last Week As Deposit Outflows Re-Accelerated

With money-market fund assets hitting new highs, and banks' usage of The Fed's emergency funds facility at record highs, we wonder how much longer The Fed can keep the dream of rising deposits alive (after last week's massive NSA inflows).

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, The Fed says that total deposits dropped $11BN last week (the first decline in 4 weeks). We also note that the prior week's inflow was revised higher...

After last week's enormous $121BN NSA deposits inflow, last week saw an $11BN outflow (on a non-seasonally-adjusted basis)...

The gap between SA deposits and NSA deposits remains more manageable (until the next time The Fed decides to fiddle)...

The divergence between money-market fund assets and bank deposits remains extreme...

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, Small Banks saw $5.6BN deposit inflows last week while Large Banks suffered $28.7BN outflows (with foreign bank inflows of $12BN making up the difference)...

And so, for a nice change, everything is tidy with domestic US banks seeing deposit outflows on an SA and NSA basis...

On the other side of the ledger, small banks continued to pump out loans (+$3.56BN, sixth straight week of increases), while large banks saw a $7.4BN contraction in loan volumes...

So, if The Fed's data is to be believed, Small banks are 'winning' - deposit inflows and making loans; while large banks are leaking - deposit outflows and shrinking loans. All while Treasury prices tumble, stressing small bank balance sheets...