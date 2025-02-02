Lawsuit Alleges FAA Denied 1,000 People Air Traffic Controller Jobs To Meet Diversity Hiring Targets

Just as multiple air travel related tragedies have taken place, it’s been reported that the FAA is fighting a class action lawsuit alleging it denied 1,000 people air traffic controller jobs based on diversity hiring targets, according to the New York Post.

The lawsuit, originally filed in 2015, resurfaced following a fatal midair collision in Washington, DC, that claimed 67 lives—the deadliest U.S. aviation disaster in nearly 25 years. Hours later, a small private plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia, putting emphasis on the role of air traffic control.

At the time of the blackhawk helicopter incident, staffing levels were reportedly “not normal.” Andrew Brigida, the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, criticized the FAA’s focus on diversity and inclusion, suggesting it contributed to the likelihood of such an accident.

The New York Post report says that the lawsuit claims the FAA, under the Obama administration, replaced a skill-based hiring system with a “biographical assessment” to increase minority hires.

Andrew Brigida, a white applicant, alleges racial discrimination after being rejected despite scoring 100% on his training exam at Arizona State University’s aviation program in 2013.

The FAA faces growing criticism over its hiring policies, with some, including former President Trump, blaming diversity programs for understaffing and lower air traffic control standards.

Lead plaintiff Andrew Brigida suggested diversity-focused hiring made an aviation accident inevitable. He pointed to the FAA’s preliminary report, which revealed the controller on duty during the fatal plane-helicopter crash was handling two roles due to staffing shortages. The report also noted that Ronald Reagan National Airport had fewer controllers than recommended.

Brigida, now an FAA program manager, hopes Trump will address the staffing crisis if re-elected. Meanwhile, the FAA continues struggling with shortages since 2020’s pandemic layoffs.

The lawsuit, which the FAA and the Department of Transportation are contesting, is set for trial next year. Government lawyers argue that expanding hiring eligibility doesn’t constitute discrimination under Title VII, as it ensures equal access rather than preserving prior advantages.