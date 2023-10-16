Lawyers For Sam Bankman-Fried Petition Judge For More Adderall

Now that we've moved past the "identity theft from Thai hookers to pay Chinese bribes" stage of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial news, we can revert back to what's important: the accused's incessant need for Adderall.

At least, that's what it looks like to us after Bankman-Fried's lawyers pled to the court this weekend for more Adderall so that SBF can continue to "concentrate" during his ongoing trial.

This is some crackhead shit for real https://t.co/4uTYqv4PUn — Wendy Peffercorn (@SandLot84) October 16, 2023

SBF was diagnosed with both ADHD and depression years ago, Insider wrote this weekend. His lawyers penned a letter to District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Sunday detailing that more of the drug is necessary for SBF to focus during the proceedings.

The lawyers said SBF "has been doing his best to remain focused during the trial for the past two weeks, despite not having his prescribed dose of Adderall during trial hours."

His lawyers claimed that SBF was only getting a small dose of the drug in the morning that would wear off by the time the trial began. SBF's lawyers said he wouldn't be able to "concentrate at the level he ordinarily would" without the drug.

And by that, we guess they mean at the concentration level needed to focus on playing MMORPG games with one hand while maintaining multiple billion dollar slush funds of customer cash with the other.

SBF's lawyers are petitioning for an "extended-release dose of Adderall" and have also suggested adjourning the trial for a day if the court couldn't come up with his medication. Of note, there has been an ongoing Adderall shortage in the United States for good portion of 2023.

This isn't SBF's first go-round in requesting more access to the drug: during Bankman-Fried's detention at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn in August, his legal representative requested that Judge Kaplan grant him uninterrupted access to Adderall.