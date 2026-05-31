Le Pen Leads Every Major Rival In New French Presidential Runoff Polling

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

Marine Le Pen would beat every major rival in a second-round French presidential election runoff, according to new polling that hypothesized her eligibility to stand in the election expected in April next year.

A Toluna-Harris Interactive poll for M6 and RTL, conducted on May 27, found Le Pen ahead in all three tested runoff scenarios when she is the National Rally candidate.

The strongest result came against far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, with Le Pen taking 67 percent to his 33 percent. She also defeated former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal by 54 percent to 46 percent, and former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe by 52 percent to 48 percent.

The figures are significant because Philippe and Attal are among the most prominent names in the broader Macron-aligned camp, which has long presented itself as the main barrier to a National Rally victory. Le Pen has twice lost runoff elections to Macron, back in 2017 and 2022.

Yet the poll suggests that even the strongest establishment contenders would currently fall short against Le Pen in a head-to-head vote.

France, Toluna-Harris poll:



Presidential run-off election



Le Pen (RN-PfE): 52%

Philippe (HOR-RE): 48%



Le Pen (RN-PfE): 54%

Attal (RE-RE): 46%



Le Pen (RN-PfE): 67%

Mélenchon (LFI-LEFT): 33%



Fieldwork: 25-27 May 2026

Sample size: 1,744



➤ https://t.co/qOzl2nSVPC pic.twitter.com/ZwUFcw7Ma7 — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) May 29, 2026

Le Pen is currently barred from running after being handed an immediate five-year ban from public office, but she has appealed the ruling. A decision on that appeal is expected on July 7. Should she remain unable to run, National Rally president Jordan Bardella is widely expected to become the party’s presidential candidate.

That would still leave National Rally in a commanding position. Earlier polling this week showed Bardella leading the first round with 32 percent, well ahead of Philippe on 17 percent and Mélenchon on 16 percent. The same May Odoxa political barometer also showed Bardella beating Philippe in a second-round runoff by 52 percent to 48 percent, reversing the result recorded two months earlier, when Philippe had led by the same margin.

Taken together, the surveys point to a deepening problem for France’s centrist and left-wing parties. Whether the candidate is Le Pen or Bardella, the National Rally is now polling not merely as a first-round protest vehicle, but as a party capable of winning the presidency outright.

If Le Pen’s appeal succeeds, she would enter the race as the most formidable candidate in the field. If it fails, Bardella would inherit a political landscape in which the National Rally brand is already ahead of its most likely rivals.

🇫🇷 @MLP_officiel promises the French people a referendum on immigration if the National Rally candidate wins next year's presidential election.



Current polling shows both possible RN candidates, Le Pen and @J_Bardella, beating all other major rivals in a second round run-off. pic.twitter.com/X0t1RCRMec — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) May 29, 2026

On Friday, Le Pen announced her intention, should the National Rally win the presidency, to offer the French public a referendum on mass immigration.

“The French people have been betrayed. In 2027, we will restore a democratic vitality to France by returning power to the people,” she wrote on X.

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