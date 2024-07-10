"Kind Of Like Communist Housing Meets Corporate Housing": Lennar Showcases New Texas Home-Builds

Lennar, one of the largest homebuilders in the US, showcases beautifully rendered images online of its new single-family homes in the Fort Worth, Texas, area. To prospective homeowners, the neighborhood appears picture-perfect for raising a family.

However, Lance Lambert, the founder of the research firm ResiClub, pointed out on X that these tiny homes in the Risinger Court community are not as they appear online.

Lambert shares a rendered image of one of the 763 sq ft homes, featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, side by side with an image of the same house in real life.

LEFT: Image that @Lennar shows on its website for Risinger Court community in Fort Worth, Texas



RIGHT: Image on Google reviews for the same community



Lennar has the homes list for $197,999



763 sq ft

2 bed

2 bath pic.twitter.com/PRiBmj9bbx — Lance Lambert (@NewsLambert) July 8, 2024

And more images...

Some more images posted on Google review pic.twitter.com/GQt3VeWuNQ — Lance Lambert (@NewsLambert) July 8, 2024

"It's always fun to see how much foliage is included in renderings -- even for far higher priced new home communities," rental housing economist Jay Parsons wrote on X.

it's always fun to see how much foliage is included in renderings -- even for far higher priced new home communities. — Jay Parsons (@jayparsons) July 8, 2024

Real estate broker Aaron Layman said, "There should be an MLS violation and fine for putting a "representative" photo on a listing which is not really representative of the actual product. Customers should have a reasonably accurate expectation of what they are showing up for."

There should be an MLS violation and fine for putting a "representative" photo on a listing which is not really representative of the actual product.



Customers should have a reasonably accurate expectation of what they are showing up for. — Aaron Layman (@dfwaaronlayman) July 8, 2024

Another X user said, "It looks like a minimum-security prison camp," while another pointed out, "They rebranded trailer parks as tiny homes."

Here's what others are saying about the Lennar's Risinger Court community:

Is that a prison community? — Jon Elder | Amazon Growth | Private Label (@BlackLabelAdvsr) July 8, 2024

Illegal immigrants in NYC are living in less cramped conditions than that community in Texas — The Rogue Politico (@politikaljunki) July 8, 2024

It’s kinda like communist housing meets corporate housing.



What an awful combo 😂 — TheLastEntrepreneur (@jeremydgriffin) July 8, 2024

$200k for a shed? These are absolutely wild times.