Liberal College Professors Get On The Kamala Bandwagon: She Is "Engaging And Energetic", "Has A Good Record"

By Jennifer Kabbany of The College Fix

It appears professors are getting on the Kamala Harris bandwagon.

Vice President Harris was quickly embraced Sunday by many in the Democratic establishment in the hours after President Joe Biden announced he is dropping out of the race and endorsed his vice president to lead his party to victory in November.

Local news stations across America turned to political science professors to weigh in on Harris as the new presumptive nominee, and the scholars were quick to offer their support.

Although Harris is often mocked among center-right circles for her verbal gaffes and tendency to talk in circles, it appears that hasn’t registered with several political scientists interviewed Sunday.

“She’s younger, she’s vigorous, she’s an engaging and energetic person, so they’re going to have to dramatically change how they’re planning on campaigning,” Debra Leiter, associate political science professor at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, told KHSB news.

“We may actually see similar turnout levels to what we saw in 2020, high high turnout,” Leiter said.

“This may really have an effective of really driving new people to the polls or getting them excited about a candidate that they previously were not about.”

MSU Billings political science Professor Paul Pope argued she’s done well over the last three years in her role.

“She has a good record. No one has a perfect record, of course, but she has a good record. She’s polling well. So the chances are good for her. But again, it’s no guarantee,” Pope told KTVQ news.

He did not give an example of something Harris has accomplished.

Syracuse University history and political science Professor Margaret Susan Thompson, when asked if Harris has a better chance of beating Trump than Biden, said she does.

“Harris has a better chance of beating Trump compared to Biden from the past few weeks but a better chance at beating Trump from when Biden was on the top of his game is something that we will have to see,” she said, according to SYR.com.

Justin Coffey, a Quincy University history professor, said he has high confidence in her.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is in a much stronger position than Joe Biden,” he told WGEM news. “She can win.”