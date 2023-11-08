Logan Paul's PRIME Energy Drink Sales May Exceed $1.2 Billion As Gen Z Demand Surges 

In the last few years, there has been a surge in the popularity of energy drinks among Gen Z consumers. Among these brands, one stands out particularly - PRIME. This energy drink is backed by two well-known YouTubers, Logan Paul and KSI, who have leveraged their online presence to market PRIME globally. According to reports, PRIME is projected to generate over $1.2 billion in revenue this year alone.

Paul and KSI (aka Olajide Olatunji) have leveraged their millions of followers on various social media channels to push PRIME to Gen Zers. They've signed top sponsorship deals in the sports industry, like English Premier League football club Arsenal, Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, and Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Paul said social media and sports sponsorships allow for brand exposure across many young audiences worldwide.

"We have this thing called the cell phone that lets us reach every corner of the globe," he said, adding, "We'd love to have our footprint in every country."

Prime debuted in 2022 and, in its first year, recorded $250 million in sales. The billion-dollar brand is now challenging PepsiCo and Coca-Cola products on beverage aisle shelves in gas stations and supermarkets.

Paul said PRIME is profitable and is not currently searching for new funding rounds but continues to search for marketing deals. The brand is operated by Louisville-based Congo Brands, which works with other social media influencers to push private-label drinks and supplements.

"We never expected to be as big as it has become," KSI said. He continued, "I know people who don't know me or Logan. They just know Prime."

However, PRIME has drawn scrutiny from regulators who warn the energy drink has dangerous levels of caffeine.

Besides Paul and KSI, YouTuber "MrBeast" is another social media influencer who launched his own food brand, Feastables, in early 2022 and has chocolate bars called "MrBeast Bars" at major retail shops.

Major food companies now must contend with social media users selling private-label food and wellness products to their audiences.